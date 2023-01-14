Three days after the terrible episode, Giovanni Andriano died forever within the walls of the hospital: the words of his wife

John Andrian he didn’t make it, he died forever yesterday, January 13, 2023. The Carabiniere had been overwhelmed by an avalanche while he was in the Dolomites, precisely in Val Chadul.

He was only 49 years old and was originally from Turin. He had moved to Val Gardena with his wife and their 5-year-old son, Sergio. Giovanni Andriano was a instructor and a mountain guide. But that day, the mountain decided to be cruel to him.

A sudden avalanche swept him away. He was with two colleagues, who immediately raised the alarm. After digging for more than two meters, the rescuers managed to free the 49-year-old and transport him to the hospital, where he was hospitalized in intensive care unit. For three days, he struggled to hold on to life, but then came the sad end. Yesterday, his heart stopped forever.

At the time of recovery, his body temperature was dropped to 25 degrees.

An unfillable void for his wife Angela and little Sergio

His wife Angela is heartbroken, she has lost the man of her life and the father of her child. Little Sergio is only 5 years old and now someone will have to make him understand that he won’t be able to never hug her daddy again. The woman shared a post on Facebook, accompanied by a few but significant words: “I will Always Love You”.

The pain for the disappearance of Giovanni Andriano

The Carabiniere Giovanni Andriano was well known, respected and loved. There are so many people who are trying to show affection and closeness to his family and who wanted remember him and say hello for the last time, through social networks.

Sergio Mattarella also sent a message to the Commander General of the Carabinieri, to express his supportive closenessafter the loss of the great agent and alpine instructor.