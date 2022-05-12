This is a beautiful love story featuring 5 protagonists hairy have become the guests of honor at the wedding of their human parents, also because they were the ones who triggered the spark. There couple know each other thanks to dogs who are now part of their large family. And the puppies obviously accompanied them to the altar with pride.

Alexandria and Jimmy May, 32 and 36, respectively, got married. And on the most important day of their life they wanted their 5 dogs to accompany them to the altar. Teddy, Nola, Ranger, Ruby and Mr Bingley they were very elegant in their formal dresses.

It was important for us to have them with us on this day as they were the most important part of bringing us together. It was my sister who first met my husband. At the time he was walking Teddy who used to bark at all men, but Jimmy didn’t have any problems because he loved animals too. She thought that man and I would get along well. So the following week I went to meet him and it all started from there.

Alexandria was Teddy’s human mom, a dog she has today 9 years and is a cross with a Corgi. Jimmy had Nola a Rat Terrier, who is now 11, and a Pitbull named Lily, who sadly passed away. The two fell in love thanks to their dogs.

Then the family, who lives in Houston, Texas, welcomed other furry ones: Ruby, a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel, and Ranger, a 3-year-old mix with Dutch Shepherds. But Mr. Bingley was also present at the wedding, the dog cross between a Pitbull and a 6-year-old Chihuahua who is actually his sister’s dog, but an integral part of the extended family.

Couple knows each other thanks to dogs and obviously wants them as guests of honor at the wedding

The couple asked for the help of a trainer to be able to prepare them for the most important day of everyone’s life.

And obviously everyone’s eyes were on the little ones guests with the tail!