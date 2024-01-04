🇦🇷 Juan Román Riquelme and Enzo Fernández, the Argentines present on the cover of EA Sports FC 24. Do you recognize everyone? pic.twitter.com/CFPmTV5REF — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) July 10, 2023

Another one is the midfielder and also a winger Ezequiel Zeballos 21 years old, who is active in the Boca Juniors and has a measure of 73 and potential for 84. It appears with a value of 8.2 to 10.2 million euros. He is rated with four stars in skillful movements, shining in agility (90) and Acceleration (87), without forgetting that he has two playing styles: technical and illusionistic. Also of the Xeneizes you can think of Christian Medina 21 years old. His average is 75 with potential 84 and a value of 16.2 to 20.2 million. The midfielder excels in energy (81) and agility (80), as well as dribbling (80). His playing styles are technical and first touch.

On the other hand there is the central defender Nehuen Perez of the Udinese from Italy. At 23 years old, she appears with an average of 76 and potential of 82, plus a value of 14.3 to 17.9 million. He excels in aggressiveness (80), tackling (80), interception (78), defensive perception (79) and jumping (77), in addition to boasting four styles of play: powerful header, facing, blocking and sweeping.

Without a doubt the forward cannot be missing Julian Alvarez of the Manchester City. Its average is 80 and potential of 86, with a value of 47.4 to 59.2 million. Four stars in both skillful movements and weak foot, shining in shots (81), dribbling (83), shot strength (84), agility (87), balance (87), aggressiveness (84), attack position (83), control ball (84) and composure (82). Finally, elegant and cold-blooded are his playing styles.