One of the great highlights of EA Sports FC 24 is being able to see several of the best players in the world with their real faces, which gives even greater realism to a title that over the years has managed to evolve to not only play matches but also know everything behind them. an institution, that is, the work of sports managers and directors.
Among the young Argentine footballers with a real face to sign in the Career Mode this Alejandro Garnacho of the Manchester United, 19 years old. The Argentine promise has an average of 75 with potential 88 and value from 16.5 to 20.6 million. The element of Red Devils develops as EI either MYhas four stars on weak foot, a pace of 84, acceleration of 86, agility of 85, balance of 87 and sprint of 83. To demonstrate his ingenuity he has four styles of play: placed shot, technical, elegant and fast pace.
Another one is the midfielder and also a winger Ezequiel Zeballos 21 years old, who is active in the Boca Juniors and has a measure of 73 and potential for 84. It appears with a value of 8.2 to 10.2 million euros. He is rated with four stars in skillful movements, shining in agility (90) and Acceleration (87), without forgetting that he has two playing styles: technical and illusionistic. Also of the Xeneizes you can think of Christian Medina 21 years old. His average is 75 with potential 84 and a value of 16.2 to 20.2 million. The midfielder excels in energy (81) and agility (80), as well as dribbling (80). His playing styles are technical and first touch.
From the MLS this Alan Velasco 20 years old, MY, EI and MCO of the FC Dallas. Its average is 76 with potential 84, value from 19.4 to 24.3 million. He was awarded four stars in both skillful movement and weak foot. His best scores are balance (90), agility (91), acceleration (87), dribbling (81) and composure (81). The styles: pass with effect, technical and elegant.
On the other hand there is the central defender Nehuen Perez of the Udinese from Italy. At 23 years old, she appears with an average of 76 and potential of 82, plus a value of 14.3 to 17.9 million. He excels in aggressiveness (80), tackling (80), interception (78), defensive perception (79) and jumping (77), in addition to boasting four styles of play: powerful header, facing, blocking and sweeping.
It's turn Alan Varela of the Porto. At 22 years old, his average is 76 with a potential of 84 and value from 22 to 27.5 million. His best numbers are energy (82), short pass (80), curve (78), strength (74), physicality (74), balance (75), interceptions (76) and reactions (75). Unlike the rest, he was given six styles of play: ballistic pass, long pass, block, interception, sweep and cold blood.
Without a doubt the forward cannot be missing Julian Alvarez of the Manchester City. Its average is 80 and potential of 86, with a value of 47.4 to 59.2 million. Four stars in both skillful movements and weak foot, shining in shots (81), dribbling (83), shot strength (84), agility (87), balance (87), aggressiveness (84), attack position (83), control ball (84) and composure (82). Finally, elegant and cold-blooded are his playing styles.
Lastly, another great option is Enzo Fernandez of the Chelsea. At 22 years old, she already has an average of 83four stars in weak foot and high marks in long passes (88), shooting passes (86), energy (85), vision (86), shooting strength (83), dribbling (80), ball control (83) , reactions (81) and composure (80), plus seven styles of games, including long pass, sweep, elegant, trivela, cold-blooded, relentless and first touch.
