In career mode one of the most complicated things to manage is the budget. If you start with a big club, you know that you can sign practically whoever you like, but if you like challenges and want to do something with a club in the second or third division, how you spend your money is essential.
For the EA Sports FC 25 edition, at 90min we took on the task of filtering and looking for the best young talent to sign. This filter was created with the following conditions:
Therefore, on this list you will not find names like Lamine Yamal, Endrick, Gavi or footballers who are young, but who are extremely expensive and difficult to sign if there is no budget.
Although for this FC 25 they put a lot of emphasis on improving the scouts, there is nothing like knowing from the beginning who the young talent is, their position and, above all, how much they will grow under your development plan. Therefore, here you can see the future stars of your career mode.
|
Name
|
Age
|
Position
|
Club
|
Rating
|
Potential
|
Worth
|
Paris Brunner
|
18
|
Front
|
Cercle Brugge
|
65
|
87
|
2.3 m
|
Lucas Bergvall
|
18
|
Central midfielder
|
Tottenham
|
68
|
87
|
3 m
|
Julien Durenville
|
18
|
Left Middle
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
66
|
87
|
2.7 m
|
Mustafa Hekimoğlu
|
17
|
Front
|
Besiktas
|
62
|
86
|
1.3 m
|
Adrian Liso
|
19
|
Left Middle
|
Royal Zaragoza
|
67
|
86
|
2.6 m
|
Tygo Land
|
18
|
Central midfielder
|
PSV
|
64
|
86
|
1.9 m
|
Luka Vušković
|
17
|
central defense
|
Westerlo
|
64
|
86
|
1.7 m
|
Ethan Nwaneri
|
17
|
Offensive midfielder
|
Arsenal
|
64
|
86
|
1.8 m
|
Sverre Nypan
|
17
|
Offensive midfielder
|
Rosenborg
|
66
|
86
|
2.3 m
|
Rodrigo Mora
|
17
|
Offensive midfielder
|
Porto
|
66
|
85
|
2.3 m
|
Santiago Lopez
|
18
|
Far right
|
Independent
|
64
|
85
|
1.9 m
|
Lennon Miller
|
17
|
Central midfielder
|
Motherwell
|
66
|
85
|
2.1 m
|
Harry Amass
|
17
|
left back
|
Manchester United
|
60
|
85
|
750 thousand euros
|
Nelson Weiper
|
19
|
Front
|
Mainz 05
|
66
|
85
|
2.2 m
|
Ben Doak
|
18
|
Far right
|
Middlesbrough
|
66
|
85
|
2.2 m
|
Enes Öğrüce
|
17
|
Central midfielder
|
Bodrumspor
|
63
|
85
|
1.5 m
|
Mikey Moore
|
16
|
Left Middle
|
Tottenham
|
64
|
85
|
1.8 m
With the list developed, you will realize a couple of things. With forwards or offensive midfielders there are several options to choose from, but there are other positions where there are certain deficiencies or simply none. There is only Vušković in central defense and for the right wing, whether as a midfielder, winger or winger, there are no options.
In response to this you can take some left media and convert it to right in the development plan. For the wingers you can create the same plan with a left, but for the right back you will have to invest a little more.
Remember, there are two ways to use these cheap footballers in your career mode. The first is that if you are a small club, have them play all the games, with a development plan that uses the least amount of week and thus make them grow much faster on average. And the second, if you are a big club thinking about the future, lend him for one or two years to a club where you can ensure that he will play so that he can develop and then he can have minutes with you.
