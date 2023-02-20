If you still haven’t been able to enjoy a nice little trip to the Land of the Rising Sun and visit the GUNDAM YOKOHAMA FACTORYhome ofRX-78F00 Gundams life-size and first able to move, know that you still have plenty of time left! The statue should have ceased all activity for this March 2023but a much-appreciated change of plans recently revealed that this will remain operational until March 31, 2024. In short, another year of life.

The decision was made following the many requests from people who, between the closure of the Japanese borders due to COVID-19 first and various problems that may continue to prevent travel, have not yet managed to take a small pleasure vacation.

The interest is very high, and for this reason the GUNDAM YOKOHAMA FACTORY he thought it useful to continue like this for another year. Below you will find an official video shot at the Yokohama location by the staff of the GUNDAM EVOLUTION game.

Will you allow yourself a little trip by March 2024 to see it with your own eyes? Let us know in the comments!

Source: GUNDAM YOKOHAMA FACTORY Street Gundam News