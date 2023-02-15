The crisis over the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law escalated this Tuesday one more level, and of relevance, by extending to the cohesion of the government forces with respect to the investiture bloc. It did so, moreover, in a showcase as sensitive as the Congress of Deputies, where, on the one hand, the bankruptcy between the partners who share the Council of Ministers was staged and, on the other, that of the Socialists with the allies of the investiture of President Sánchez, who, with the exception of the PNV, aligned themselves with the postulates of United We Can.

In another tense day, the socialist parliamentary group failed in the double attempt raised in the Table of the Lower House and in the Board of Spokespersons to try to give more rhythm to the legislative proposal with which it intends to reform the star norm of the Ministry of Equality, a readjustment that has become a priority objective for Moncloa. The fiasco for the PSOE came about due to the unchecking of both the formation led by Ione Belarra and Esquerra and EH Bildu, in an unprecedented divergence that will lead, in practice, to take full account of the socialist initiative at 7 March, the eve of Women’s Day. If there is no agreement, Sánchez’s party will depend on that session of the PP.

At the Mesa – the body that regulates the operation and calendars of Congress – and for the first time in the legislature, the three representatives of Unidas Podemos abstained from a legislative measure that bears the signature of their coalition partner. The purples stood in profile before the request of the PSOE to apply the urgent route to the parliamentary procedure as soon as the PSOE reform passes its first plenary session, that of taking it into consideration. The abstention was enough for the party of Belarra and Irene Montero because the adoption of the request required unanimity. The gesture was also enhanced because the PP and Vox did support, on the other hand, the Socialists.

The latter encountered a second time and two hours later at the Board of Spokesmen, which brings together representatives of the parliamentary groups of the Lower House. Here, Unidas Podemos found the endorsement of ERC and EH Bildu to reject the intention of the PSOE to rush the plenary session of consideration of its reform to Tuesday, February 21. Another unprecedented attempt, since the Socialists do not have a quota for bills next week in the quotas that are distributed by groups so as not to collapse the sessions. The plenary session is finally set for March 7, hours before an 8-M that could be critical if the left reaches that divided session, depending on the PP and with feminism accusing the failure. “This would be tragic,” the spokesman for the purple group, Pablo Echenique, confirmed after the meeting.

The Socialists choose not to speculate in the face of such a thorny scenario and stress that their will is to reach an agreement with all those who provide coverage to the law, among which do not include the party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in an attempt to avoid the ‘ bear hug’. «The urgency is to stop the bleeding, to stop the reductions in sentences. This must be corrected as soon as possible so that society as a whole understands that this is a good law, because now it is not understanding it, “Patxi López stressed. The PSOE spokesman, who once again ruled out that his group is going to force an extraordinary plenary session, did not hide his discomfort at the unchecking of his partners and reproached them for not presenting alternatives. In private, the Socialists also complain that Podemos wants to put pressure on them, in this high-voltage context, with the laws that both formations still have pending.

Secessionism, with Equality



Esquerra and EH Bildu, who had kept a low profile since the crisis broke out, have been forced to take part in the face of the schism in the Government and, in line with Unidas Podemos, asked the PSOE on Tuesday “not to move forward” without the pleasure of the Minister of Equality and that they continue negotiating. Now, with two more weeks to spare. «It would be Martian to carry out an improvement of a standard without the creators of the text; that is to say, without the Ministry of Equality,” said the Esquerra spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, before warning the PSOE that if “he wants to throw miles” without Irene Montero, “Esquerra is not going to be in it.” Along the same lines, the EH Bildu deputy Oskar Matute warned that “it would not make sense” that Equality “was not in the negotiation.”

In view of the mess, the PP went fishing, making the Basque and Catalan sovereignists ugly their caution towards the reform of the PSOE: «Those who were in a hurry to modify the Penal Code, when it comes to protecting women do not stand up agreement,” Cuca Gamarra censured.