The farewell ceremony for Boris Grachevsky will begin at 11:00 on January 17 in the Great Hall of the House of Cinema at Vasilievskaya, house 13, the Yeralash press service said.

They also added that the artistic director of Yeralash will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery. The funeral will begin at 15:00.

Earlier, the wife of Grachevsky, Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya, said that the farewell ceremony will be held in an open format.

Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 at the age of 72 after being infected with the coronavirus. Recently he was in the hospital in intensive care in serious condition.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and other famous people expressed their condolences in connection with the death of Grachevsky.