And speculation began that the Japanese central bank would change its ultra-easy policy after the bank raised the upper limit of the range of movement of 10-year government bond yields last month. of two percent in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

The yen rose 0.69 percent against the dollar to 129.83 yen per dollar on Tuesday, after touching 129.51 earlier in the session, a level not seen since June.

The Asian currency lost 12 percent of its value against the dollar in 2022, and the Japanese authorities intervened in the market in September to support it for the first time since 1998 and then again in October when it fell to a 32-year low of 151.94 yen per dollar.

And he achieved The yen gained broad-based gains on Tuesday, with the euro dropping 0.57 percent to 138.52 yen and the pound sterling dropping 0.44 percent to 156.76 yen.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against six major currencies, recorded a modest start to 2023 and was traded in the latest transactions, down 0.029 percent at 103.610. The index rose 8 percent in 2022, its biggest annual jump since 2015, thanks to the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates to curb inflation.

The Australian dollar fell 0.06% to $0.680, while the New Zealand dollar increased 0.19% to $0.633.

The euro was stable against the dollar, little changed, while the pound sterling rose 0.18 percent to $1.2067.