The Japanese yen rose 0.8 percent, to record the highest level in the session at 131.36 against the dollar in Asian transactions, after a Yomiuri newspaper report stated that the Bank of Japan will review the repercussions of its accommodative monetary policy at the monetary policy meeting next week, and may take additional steps to correct any imbalance in the yield curve..

And the yen recorded in the latest trading 131.70 against the dollar.

The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 103.25, not far from its seven-month low of 102.93 reached this week..

The pound fell 0.1% to $1.2140, and the euro fell 0.1% to $1.0747, after reaching a seven-month high of 1.07765 in the previous session..

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6893. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6344.

The Chinese yuan traded in foreign transactions at 6.7589 against the dollar, after reaching a five-month high of 6.7545 against the dollar earlier in the session..

As for digital currencies, Bitcoin rose for the fifth day in a row, and it recorded its highest level in a month at $18,370..