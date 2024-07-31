TOKYO — The yen’s plunge this year to its lowest level in nearly four decades is undermining Japan’s plans for its biggest military buildup in postwar history.

The government has cut aircraft orders and officials have warned of further cuts in the future. Japan buys much of its military equipment from U.S. companies, in transactions made in dollars.

The government’s purchasing power has been drastically eroded by the falling value of the yen.

“What we are achieving in terms of actual defense capabilities and our original goal — the two are not aligned,” said Satoshi Morimoto, a former Japanese defense minister.

The value of the defense budget over the course of five years “has effectively been reduced by 30 percent,” Morimoto said.

Japan’s big military spending increase was aimed at strengthening defenses as Tokyo faces growing missile threats from North Korea and other challenges posed by China, including fears of a potential conflict between China and Taiwan.

In 2022, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a new national security strategy that would more than double the amount spent on defense. The five-year, 43 trillion yen budget, equivalent to about $319 billion at the time, would help Japan deter attacks by giving it the ability to strike bases deep in enemy territory.

The problem: The budget was based on an exchange rate of 108 yen per dollar, which even back then was far from the actual exchange rate of around 135 yen per dollar. Now, with the yen weakening to 161 per dollar, the cost of the equipment has skyrocketed.

Historically, a weak yen has benefited Japan’s big exporters, such as Toyota Motor, by making their products cheaper and more competitive abroad. But it makes imports, including military equipment, more expensive.

When it was first announced, Japan’s five-year military budget was seen by security experts as a powerful statement: The officially pacifist country was signaling its resolve to the U.S. and other allies rattled by China’s military buildup and other territorial threats.

As China develops closer economic and military ties with Russia, other Asia-Pacific nations have also been increasing their military budgets. For Japan, the budget drawn up two years ago would put defense spending at about 2 percent of the country’s economic output by 2027, in line with a target set by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Kishida faces limited options for financing a larger defense budget. Japan’s public debt is more than twice the size of its economic output, and tax increases have historically been unpopular and harmful to its economy.

In 2022, defence budget funding was tied to vague plans to raise taxes at “an appropriate time in or after 2024”, Cabinet Office documents reveal.

Morimoto, 83, who advises the government on defense strategies, said a precise figure for military spending could no longer be set. He added that the focus should be on building military capabilities in terms of substance.