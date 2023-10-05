The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major currencies, settled near the levels seen last night at 106.78.

The dollar gave up some of the gains it recorded during the recent period after jobs in the US private sector rose much less than expected in September, according to the national employment report released on Wednesday, although this likely exaggerates the pace of the slowdown in the labor market.

Longer-term US Treasury bond yields fell from their highest levels in 16 years after the data and remained far from the high levels they recently recorded during morning trading in Asia.

The yen, which is usually sensitive to US bond yields, was trading in the latest transactions at about 148.85 yen, down approximately 0.2 percent from the levels recorded in the evening in the United States and far from the low level recorded on Tuesday at 150.165.

Much controversy arose over whether the Japanese authorities intervened to support the yen after it rose by two percent after breaching the 150 yen per dollar barrier. But money market data released by the Bank of Japan on Wednesday showed that Japan likely did not intervene in the currency market the day before.

Regarding the euro, it was generally stable at $1.0512 to remain above this week’s low of $1.0448.

The British pound traded at $1.2139 after recording 1.20385 yesterday, Wednesday.