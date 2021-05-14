Aden (Agencies)

Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi confirmed that the armed forces in his country have achieved victories in various battlefields against the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia. In a telephone conversation with the Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Muhammad al-Maqdishi, and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Saghir bin Aziz, the Yemeni President valued, according to what was reported by the official Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the positions of the coalition to support legitimacy by providing support to the Yemeni army as partners in a common identity and destiny. .

During the phone call, President Hadi was informed of developments in the field situation and the military operations waged by the Yemeni army on various fronts, stressing the need to continue the victories and rid Yemen of the evils of the coup militias.