Abdullah Abu Deif (Aden, Cairo)

The Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Issam Al-Shaeri, asked UN and international organizations to do their part in the face of the grave violations committed by the Houthi group and to prosecute their perpetrators and those responsible for them, after the Houthis executed 42 kidnapped civilians in their prisons after being subjected to all types of torture and being hidden from their families for many years.

Al-Shaeri added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi courts do not have any legal legitimacy in terms of establishment, formation, appointment, and procedures that must be in place as required by the principles and procedures of fair trials approved by the United Nations, under unfounded pretexts and allegations, including “communication with hostile parties.” .

He pointed out that the execution decisions issued by the Houthi group aim to terrorize society, as a result of popular discontent and widespread anger due to its violations, the plundering of employees’ salaries, the increasing cases of repression, the lack of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the absence of justice and equality, and the destabilization of the general climate.

He said: “At a time when calls and appeals are escalating and international endeavors and efforts are continuing to end the war in Yemen, bring peace, implement the prisoner exchange agreement, and release all forcibly kidnapped and disappeared men and women, the Houthis continue to issue death sentences against their opponents and kidnap civilians.” The Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights called on the High Commissioner for Human Rights and all international organizations to do their part regarding grave violations and prosecute their perpetrators and those responsible for them in accordance with international charters and agreements.

In another context, the Yemeni army thwarted a Houthi infiltration attempt in the Kalaba area, northeast of the city of Taiz.

According to a Yemeni military source, the Houthis targeted army positions in the “Wadi Salah” area with rocket shells, and they also targeted army positions in the “Al-Karifat” area, east of Taiz.

The source indicated that the army forces responded to the sources of fire and thwarted the Houthi infiltration attempts.

The Houthis also bombed villages and populated areas north of Al Dhalea Governorate, causing material damage and terrorizing children and women. Eyewitnesses in the areas of “Hajar Al-Mashrou’, Qarod, Salim, and Murais” north and northwest of Al-Dhale’a reported that the Houthis randomly targeted their areas with separate gunshots, including artillery and rocket shells.

The Houthis continue their grave violations against civilians, ignoring international laws and humanitarian norms.

In turn, the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) announced yesterday that 7 civilians were killed as a result of the explosion of munitions remnants of war in Hodeidah Governorate.

UNMHA said that it documented 7 incidents related to explosive ordnance in Hodeidah Governorate last May, explaining that these incidents resulted in the death of 7 civilians, including a child, and the injury of two others.

She added: “Yemen remains one of the countries most contaminated with mines and war remnants in the world. The United Nations is committed to a restructuring approach to mine action in Yemen, which witnesses incidents on a weekly basis.”

UNMHA was established pursuant to Security Council Resolution No. 2452, shortly after the signing of the Stockholm Agreement in December 2018, between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group. According to previous statements by Yemeni officials, the number of mines planted in the country since the start of the war has exceeded two million.

An explosion near a ship southeast of Nishtun port

Yesterday, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced that an explosion had occurred near a ship southeast of Nishtun Port in Al-Mahra Governorate, eastern Yemen.

The authority said on the “X” platform: “We received a report about an incident 246 nautical miles southeast of the port of Nishtun in the Arabian Sea, in Al-Mahra Governorate, eastern Yemen.”

She explained that “the captain of a commercial ship reported that an explosion had occurred near the ship, but the crew was safe.”

The authority added that the incident was being investigated, and advised ships to exercise caution while crossing from the area.

The British Navy usually refers to these incidents as attacks launched by the Houthi group on cargo ships.