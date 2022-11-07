Abdullah Abu Deif (Sharm El-Sheikh)

The Yemeni Minister of Environment, Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, confirmed that his country was greatly affected by the passage of eight years of war and the destruction of the environment by the Houthi militia, in addition to the negative effects of laying mines and eroding the soil, the expected crisis of the Safer reservoir, and ignoring the effects of climate change, foremost of which is food and water security.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of his participation in the Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Al-Sharjabi explained that a large number of nature reserves suffer from climatic changes and are not capable of growth and sustainability, while illegal logging and cutting of trees are increasing due to the planting of Houthi mines and the establishment of armed camps, at the same time. In which the Yemeni government is working with donors and the United Nations to resolve the crisis.

The Yemeni Minister of Environment indicated that there is an emergency program with the United Nations, the first phase of which includes bringing in another ship to divert the oil load of the ship’s tank, Safer, dilapidated and vulnerable to a serious environmental crisis. It was agreed to ratify the emergency program of about $80 million with the participation of Arab countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The second phase of the project to deal with “Safer” is dismantling it after transferring the entire cargo in an attempt to avoid the imminent danger of leakage in the water, which leads to a crisis that has ominous consequences and has a significant impact on the marine environment, while work must be done to allow the United Nations mission to reach the ship, which disrupts it. Houthi militias.

He pointed out that although the granted amount was not collected, what has been collected so far satisfies the required purpose by transferring the SAFER cargo to a new ship that can transport these quantities so as not to cause an environmental disaster that affects the movement of global trade and maritime navigation in this important region.

Al-Sharjabi added that the Republic of Yemen is participating in the COP27 Climate Summit with an agenda aimed at clarifying the impact of tropical currents that have developed and successive periods of drought and increase in the intensity of rain, which has caused massive soil erosion in recent years.

The Yemeni wing enjoys the participation of the President of the Republic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Water and Environment, and Yemeni negotiators, along with a number of young people, with an agenda related to the need to deal with the environmental impacts and the Safer Reservoir and to stop the practices of the Houthi militia that affect the environment, so as not to exacerbate the food crisis more than that.

The Yemeni Minister of Environment stressed that Egypt’s organization of the climate summit in its twenty-seventh session gives great importance to the summit, which is awaited by many for serious and joint work to limit the effects of climate change, especially on the Arab world.