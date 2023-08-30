Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Aden, Cairo)

Engineer Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, the Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, considered that resolving the “Safer” oil tank crisis spared Yemen and the region an oil spill catastrophe that threatens marine life, calling for the need to protect the marine environment and not use it in any form of conflict, conflict, or interference in any war. from which type.

Engineer Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi stated in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that the Yemeni government’s efforts to solve the “Safer” reservoir crisis came to preserve the safety of international shipping lines and to maintain international peace and security for a region that represents the backbone of oil supplies and international trade.

He pointed out that the government’s efforts paid off in coordination with international organizations and friendly countries, as the evaluation was carried out and the oil was transferred to the alternative tank that was purchased by the United Nations.

The Yemeni Minister of Environment called on all parties not to use the marine environment in war or conflict in any way, stressing that the marine environment is a wealth for Yemen and the future of its children, and it should not be a matter of conflict or interference in any war of any kind.

The United Nations mission succeeded in completing the task of transporting oil materials from the “Safer” reservoir to the replacement ship, as part of the mission it started several months ago, thus ending one of the largest

Crises threatening maritime safety in the region, which all parties worked to quickly avoid for fear of the dilapidated ship exploding with its large oil cargo.

And the United Nations announced that the marine rescue team left the Safer site after completing its tasks in transporting oil from the dilapidated tank to an alternative tanker.

The United Nations Development Program said, in a tweet on its account on the “X” platform: “Monday, the Smit Marine Rescue Team of the Dutch company Boskalis left the Safer site on its way to return home after completing its tasks in transferring 1.1 million barrels of oil from the dilapidated tank to the ship.” alternative.”

The UNDP thanked the team, which it said had played an important role in carrying out the UN-led mission to avoid the oil spill in the Red Sea and avert disaster.

David Gresley, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said that the rescue team’s departure marks “the end of a major chapter in the UN efforts to address the threat posed by the Safer reservoir,” stressing that the replacement ship is stable and the oil has been stored safely.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations had announced earlier that the urgent need to bridge the next existing gap of $ 22 million in order to complete the rest of the subsequent stages of the operation to save the “Safer” reservoir, which it says “still poses an environmental threat if its plan is not implemented.” coordinated at all levels.

Gresley confirmed that the oil, which was withdrawn to a replacement ship for the dilapidated Safer, is in very good condition, and can be sold, but this matter needs to be negotiated between the two parties.

“So we will have all parties involved in the discussion on this matter,” Gresley said. “We have offered UN mediation, including the possibility of setting up a trust fund or an escrow account, but no decisions have been reached on this matter, so that’s another discussion that will take place.”