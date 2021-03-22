Aden (Agencies)

Yesterday, the Yemeni government welcomed the Saudi initiative to solve the Yemen crisis, which includes a comprehensive ceasefire. In a statement published by the official agency, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Yemeni government welcomes the Saudi initiative regarding a comprehensive ceasefire, the opening of Sanaa airport to a number of destinations, the completion of the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, and the entry of ships of all kinds as long as they abide by the Security Council resolution, provided that the funds are deposited To the central bank and pay salaries from them on the basis of the 2014 lists.

The statement said: “We recall that the Houthi militia met all previous initiatives with intransigence and procrastination, and worked to prolong and deepen the humanitarian crisis by rejecting our initiative to open Sanaa airport, plundering relief aid and stealing Hudaydah port revenues intended to pay employees’ salaries, in exchange for misleading the international community by fabricating crises at the expense of suffering. Yemenis ».

The statement stated that “this initiative came in response to international efforts aimed at ending war and human suffering, at a time when the National Army backed by popular resistance is leading heroic epics, achieving victories on the various battle fronts ignited by the Houthi militia in Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda and Al-Dhale, which is a real test. The extent of the Iranian-backed militias’ desire for peace, and a test of the effectiveness of the international community calling for an end to the war and the resumption of the political track.

The statement added: “The Yemeni government is fully aware that ending the suffering of Yemenis will only be done by ending the coup and war ignited by the Houthi militia, and confirms that it will remain, as it was with all efforts aimed at achieving peace in a way that guarantees ending the coup, restoring the state, and rejecting the destructive Iranian project in Yemen, According to the three references, on top of which is Security Council Resolution No. 2216. Meanwhile, the terrorist “Houthi” militia continued its intransigence, declaring its rejection of peace and acceptance of the initiative announced by Riyadh.