Aden (Agencies)

The Yemeni government has warned the international community, once again, of the catastrophic risks of a leakage, sinking, or explosion of the “Safer” oil tanker, anchored opposite the city of Hodeidah, carrying 1.14 million barrels of oil, while the terrorist Houthi militia continues to refuse to enter a UN team to maintain and empty it, which threatens to cause the greatest disaster. Environmental and humane in the world.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said in a statement, that “the Safer time bomb will have dangerous repercussions on the commercial navigation traffic in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, which exceeds the consequences of the accident of stranding of the Evergiven ship and the blockage of the navigational course in the Suez Canal.” The Houthi terrorist militia continues to tamper with the file and use it as a material for political pressure and blackmail.

He affirmed the government’s readiness to agree to unload the tanker and transfer the proceeds of the stored oil shipment, estimated at one million barrels, in favor of disbursing the salaries of employees according to the 2014 statements, in order to avoid the occurrence of the disaster.

The Yemeni Minister of Information called on the international community and the permanent members of the Security Council to play a pivotal role in order to avoid the occurrence of the disaster, and to exert more pressure on the Houthi militia to stop their tampering with the file and to allow the UN team to board the tanker and assess its technical condition and unload or drop the tanker, which he said «has become a threat. Seriously, for international navigation.