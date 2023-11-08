Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government stressed the need to monitor the ports of Saleef and Hodeidah, and to take firm positions on weapons smuggling operations to the Houthi group.

Yesterday, in Aden, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik met with the head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), and the head of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, Major General Michael Perry. Abdul-Malik was briefed by the UN official on the mission’s activity, issues related to its tasks, and the path to harmonize its work, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Abdul-Malik stressed the need to monitor the ports of Saleef and Hodeidah, and to take firm stances on weapons smuggling operations to the Houthi group, stressing the importance of the mission’s work to support the government’s efforts to remove the mines that the Houthis planted in large quantities and indiscriminately in Hodeidah.

The Yemeni Prime Minister renewed the government’s demand that the United Nations move the headquarters of its mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement to the liberated areas, and not leave it hostage to the pressure and blackmail of the Houthi group.

For his part, the head of the United Nations mission expressed his appreciation for the government’s cooperation and support, stressing the mission’s commitment to work in accordance with the decision of its mandate and to support the efforts of the international envoy on the peace path, and its readiness to address all challenges and problems in partnership with the government.

In another context, the number of suspected cases of measles in Ibb Governorate and some Houthi-controlled districts in Taiz Governorate has risen to more than 2,500 cases since the beginning of this year.

The World Health Organization explained in a report that 2,563 suspected cases of “measles” were recorded in Ibb and the Houthi-controlled areas in Taiz Governorate, with 21 deaths related to the disease, during the period between January and October 2023.

According to the report, the cases of infection recorded this year represent an increase of 114% over the same period last year 2022, which witnessed the recording of 1,197 cases of infection in the two governorates. The reason for this is the refusal of the Houthi group to implement vaccination campaigns in the areas under its control, which led to an increase in Virus infections that can be prevented by vaccination.