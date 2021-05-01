Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The Yemeni army, backed by tribal fighters and the air force of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, liberated several sites in the “Kasara” front in the Ma’rib governorate, after violent clashes with the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, amidst human and material losses among the militias.

In addition, the Yemeni army carried out a lightning attack yesterday targeting the capabilities of the Houthi militia in the Al-Mashjah front, west of Ma’rib, and inflicted great material losses on them.

A military source said: “The army forces managed to destroy enemy bullets and artillery in the depths of the Houthi enemy on the Al-Mashjah front, and killed all of its Houthi personnel.” The source added, “The army forces returned to their previous positions safely after their success in carrying out the attack in the depth of the enemy behind the lines of fire.”

Later, the Yemeni army’s artillery targeted the Houthi militia, causing losses in equipment and lives.

In the context, the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy targeted hostile reinforcements on their way to the western fronts, and the bombing resulted in human and material losses among the militias.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media documented the killing of 58 Houthis within three days, most of them field leaders, led by the second man in the militia called “Yahya Al-Shami.”

And the media said that he had recorded the Houthi militia media’s presentation of the funeral ceremonies of its members during the previous three days of April. The militias joined the Houthi leader, Major General Al-Shami, who is classified as the second man in the militia, and the architect of the storming of Sanaa and the coup against the state, and he is also one of the most wanted Houthis on the list of the coalition to support legitimacy.

Serious doubts were raised about the liquidation of militia leaders from the Saada region, while the militia announced his death recently, days after the death of his wife and son Zakaria, who was also wanted by the coalition, and the Houthis circulated their deaths affected by the complications of the Corona virus.