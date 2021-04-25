The Yemeni army is making field gains on several fronts

The Yemeni army announced that it will continue to make progress and gains on the ground, on the battle fronts against the terrorist Houthi militia, in the governorates of Ma’rib, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Dhale’e, Al-Bayda and Al-Hodeidah.

The Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Abdo Majali, said that the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia had suffered continuous defeats, after hundreds were killed and many of its members wounded, in offensive and defensive operations and acts of exposure and ambushes to deplete the insurgents’ elements and weapons, on the fronts of Sarwah, Al-Kassara, Hailan, Al-Mashajeh and Al-Mukhdarah. And Al-Jadaan in Marib.

Regarding the battles in Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen, Brigadier General Majali said in a press briefing that military operations in Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen, are still continuing, in which the army forces were able to cut off the supply routes against the Houthi militia and control several sites.

The military spokesman indicated, in the briefing broadcast by the official Yemeni News Agency (Saba): that the army forces in Hajjah Governorate, north of Yemen, continue their strikes against the militias in the isolation of Bani Hassan of the Directorate of Abs and the Directorate of Mustaba, securing the restored sites, and achieving progress towards the market Al-Rabua “in the Al-Baddah area, cutting off the militia supply routes and causing them material and human losses.

Brigadier General Majali stated that the army forces in Al-Jawf governorate, northeastern Yemen, were able to liberate several sites, after they launched a counterattack on several sites where the Houthi militia were stationed in the Al-Khanjar and Al-Nudd front, as well as they were able to control and liberate several sites in the Murees front. , In Al-Dhalea Governorate, southern Yemen, and field progress was made on the Al-Bayda and Al-Hodeidah fronts.