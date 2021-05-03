Marib (Agencies)

The Yemeni army forces, backed by the popular resistance and the air force of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, are fighting continuous battles against the Iranian-backed “Houthi” militia on the Al-Kasara and Al-Mushajeh fronts, west of the Ma’rib governorate. The Media Center of the Yemeni Armed Forces said yesterday: that 7 members of the “Houthi” militia were killed in an ambush by the National Army at the Al-Kassara front, in addition to the destruction of a 14.5-caliber kit. Coalition air forces bombed three enemy crews near the front, and all those on board were killed. Board killed.

On the Al-Mashjah front, the “Houthi” militia suffered losses in equipment and lives, through artillery shelling of the National Army forces and raids by the coalition aircraft, targeting Houthi sites, gatherings and reinforcements, on their way to the front. The Center published video footage showing “Houthi” sites and gatherings with the artillery of the National Army and the coalition aircraft at the Kassara front, west of Ma’rib.

The Center also broadcast scenes documenting the moments of the National Army forces storming the sites of the “Houthi” militia in Al-Kasara. The scenes show the flight of the militia members from their positions, due to their mounting losses in the raging battles there. Last Saturday, the Yemeni army forces defeated the “Houthi” militia from several locations in the Al-Kasara front, and 18 “Houthi” fighters were killed by the army’s fire. On the Serwah front, west of Ma’rib, the National Army forces shot down a militia reconnaissance plane.