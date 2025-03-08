The road signal catalog of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) was updated a few months ago Our roads New signs have arrived that not everyone is able to recognize.

One of those signs is the S-991 g. It is a radar signal, but despite what we are used to, it is not blue, but a striking yellow color.

In Spain, mobile radars do not have to be marked, although the fixed and section should be. In the case of the S-991 g signal, and as explained by the DGT, it refers to Something more specific.

He Catalog of vertical circulation signals He says that the signal “indicates the possible existence in the stretch of speed controls through aerial means, such as helicopter or drone “.

“In the event that these controls have a specific type of vehicle, the signal may Include only the pictogram corresponding to said vehicle, “the text continues.

These signals show the two aerial elements that can perform the controls: the Pegasus helicopter or the DGT drones. Both are equipped with advanced technology and have technology capable of capturing vehicles with speed at 300 meters high.

