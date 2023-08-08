The mystery behind the disappearance of Benedetta Cristofani is getting thicker: the heartbreaking statements of her father

The yellow behind the disappearance of Benedetta Cristofani, the 12-year-old who disappeared into thin air on the evening of Friday 3 August, in Tarquinia. In a post on social media they had announced her discovery, but now this post has disappeared and the father has made a new appeal.

All are in progress investigations appropriate for this affair, which at the moment still has some obscure points. From what has emerged, the girl has a trolleybut not his phone.

From what has emerged in the last few hours, the events took place around 19 on Friday 3 August. Precisely from a summer camp located in the area of Tarquiniain the province of Viterbo.

He took a trolley, left his phone and has boarded a bus. From that moment on, there has been no more news of the little girl and for the family these are hours of great apprehension.

The boys who had to check them, before notifying their father, have denounced the fact. On Sunday evening in a post on social media published by Aeopc Civil Protection of Corchiano, they had announced his find.

However, the father himself denied the news. The man reached on the phone by one of the de journalists The messenger told what is happening.

The statements of Benedetta Cristofani’s father

It hasn’t been found, help me. They warned me on Friday evening of my daughter’s disappearance, the center operators had already made the complaint shortly before warning me. As soon as I heard the news, I got scared, I called both the police and the Carabinieri, but they haven’t let me know anything yet. I filed a complaint shortly after the call from the operators of the family home, so I don’t know how things went. I know she just disappeared. They have the phone at the family home, otherwise I would have tried to contact you.