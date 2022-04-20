The season began with a Pejiño and Jesé Rodríguez going on a scoring streak that allowed the palmssink a lot of matches. With 9 goals and 2 assists in the first eight games the duo was joined by Jonathan Viera, who would make his first league appearance against Burgos on matchday six. But soon this triumvirate would be broken. The last to arrive would fall first, Viera, against Tenerife. The one from La Feria was reaching its point of form in which the dream of doing something great was based. “When I was beginning to feel very well, with good sensations, the finger happened,” the captain would later say.

Although it is true that at that time, the yellows won three consecutive victories, something had begun to crack. In Lugo Pejiño would fall who would begin to enter and leave the team like an intermittent when leaving the roundabout. Mel already said “we have to go see some sorcerer, because Pejiño really has a lot of shit.” Jesé was the only survivor of the trio, waiting for Viera’s physical improvement. At first, the former Madrid player was able to maintain his goalscoring and assisting rhythm, but the chemistry had changed and his goalscoring figures soon suffered. However, Jesé continued to show his face and bring danger and destabilization. But the lack of the joint threat with Pejiño seemed to affect his numbers. Although Jesé had scored 6 goals in the first 80 days of competition, a drought of another 80 days created the feeling that the team needed a nine. With sadiku and Mujica without minutes for Mel seemed one of the ‘must’ hiring a center forward.

And then came the winter market, the hiring of Hernani and Rober, the dismissal of Mel and the arrival of Garcia Pepper. And the team that seemed to have lost some regularity had to be refounded. Jesé began to play on the wing with the new coach. He had already done it at times with Mel against Tenerife and Almería. The Barcelonan would try it first on the left and then on the right. And here he gives the feeling of playing isolated as a kind of lone wolf.

With the change of coach, the casting was opened again. García Pimienta began to test, first Sadiku, then Jesé and then Mujica who took over the position until a failed Chilean that ended in expulsion, the day that Las Palmas hit rock bottom.

With the team three games away from promotion, Sadiku was starting again at the most delicate moment of the season and the man who came from the Balkans responded and everything accelerated. “I knew that since I’ve been training all year, if I kept training like this, the coach was going to give me the opportunity, that’s how it was and I took it,” he said last week. Goal against Valladolid after a center by Lemos. Next game, against Leganés, two more. One, again, to the center of Lemos and another by taking advantage of a loose ball after a rejection of Maikel Mesa. Two wins in a row. Sadiku entered through the door that Mujica opened, and in part Lemos, since the Galician seemed to find his great partner.

Sadiku, already with the starting role under his arm, would score again against Ponferradina, but it would be annulled and against Amorebieta he had another great header opportunity that narrowly missed, to the center of Lemos. His goalscoring break did not last long. Another goal in Ipurúa, this time from a pass from a new member, Jonathan Viera. The Albanian managed to score his fourth goal in five games, out of a total of ten that the yellows have achieved in this section. Sadiku is not a player of many words within the offensive story of the Las Palmas game. The Albanian speaks once or twice in each game and, so far, has always been around the goal. So many of great value because in these last five games there have been four wins and a draw at the leader’s home. And although the yellows are still out of the playoffs, at least they aspire to push an Oviedo on a roll until the end and rub shoulders with Ponferradina, with whom they already assert the overall scoring.