The “yellow” level of weather danger was extended in Moscow and the Moscow region due to strong winds. Information about this appeared on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to the weather service, winds with gusts of up to 15 meters per second are expected in Moscow and the Moscow region until 21:00 Tuesday, December 14.

At the same time, cloudy weather with temperatures up to 2-4 degrees Celsius is forecast for Monday and Tuesday in the capital.

Earlier, weather forecaster Shuvalov warned Muscovites about the onset of frost.