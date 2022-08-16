The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Tuesday, August 16 with 10 yellow flags in Cartagena, Águilas, La Unión and Mazarrón. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia in real time and the color of their flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Cartagena, yellow flag on the beaches of La Azohía (El Cuartel and La Chapineta), Cala Cortina, Calblanque, San Ginés and Isla Plana.

In Águilas, the yellow flag flies on Calabardina beach. In La Unión on the beaches of Lastre and La Bahía and in Mazarrón on the beach of Castellar.