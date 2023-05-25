Wednesday, May 24, 2023



| Updated 05/25/2023 08:37h.

Rainfall will continue to be the main protagonists in the Region of Murcia, where the DANA caused great havoc. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) updated this Thursday its warnings of adverse meteorological phenomena. For this day, there is a yellow alert for rain (up to 15 liters per square meter in one hour) and storms in Vega del Segura, the Northwest and the Altiplano.

The warning for heavy showers will be active from 12:00 noon this Thursday until 11:00 p.m. on the same day. The Aemet foresees strong storms in these areas of the Community.

The Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón, the Mar Menor area and the Guadalentín Valley remain without warnings after registering the most intense rainfall at the beginning of the week.