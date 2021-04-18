The Yeclano is unstoppable and his self-esteem, through the roof. In fact, since the second phase of the League began, he has won all the games he has played and is beginning to believe with conviction in salvation. And that yesterday, to play in Tenerife, had the sensitive losses of Jesús Fortes, Oca and Perales.

Marine Galván, Anaba, Álvaro (Nami, 68), Saavedra, Jurgen, Ekangamene (Al Moukhta, 65), Alemán, Samuel, Llarena (Fede, 68), Rivas and Dimas (Moussa Gueye, 40). two

Yeclano Deportivo Gianni, Fran Martínez, Ayoze Placeres, Chino, Bryan Bonaba, Luis Castillo, Zambrano, Tonete (Fenoll, 67), Javi Saura (Manuel Castillo, 89), Luispa (Álex Vaquero, 76) and Karim Aboubakar (Iker Torre, 89) . Goals 1-0, min. 12, Rivas. 1-1, min. 31, Tonete. 1-2, min. 59, Luis Castillo. Referee Carralero Calvo, from Madrid. He showed yellow to Rodrigo Rivas and Samuel. Incidents Antonio Domínguez Alfonso de Arona Stadium (Tenerife). Lawn in poor condition.

But those of Sandroni, who defeated Recreativo de Huelva and Las Palmas Atlético weeks ago, faced the bottom. The Barça coach pulled less common players such as Tonete, Chino, Bryan Bonaba and Luispa who made the cut on a grass that was not in the right conditions and to which the Altiplano team adapted. In fact, he took out the overalls to achieve a victory that places him with 20 points in his locker and four points in the position of salvation, in the absence of Marbella playing today, a team that will visit La Constitución next week, in another duel that it will be vital to achieve permanence. Nor can Yeclano fail next week.

A sign that Sandroni’s team is full of ambition and good energy is that yesterday, against Marino, they traced a score against again. He did it last week against the Las Palmas subsidiary, and he did it again against Marino, bottom of the group due to permanence. Rodrigo Rivas scored, who before the quarter hour of play made it 1-0. Yeclano answered with a double chance from Karim, who once again played a good role playing as a winger. Until Tonete, who was enjoying a game again from the start, finished off a play by Karim and Luispa himself at the goal.

Castillo, an all-rounder



Until at the time of the game, Yeclano won the prize for his bravery, since those from the Altiplano were always closer to victory. It was after a play in which Karim and Tonete intervened and Luis Castillo, Sandroni’s man for everything, finished. The final embrace of the Barça footballers showed that yesterday’s clash was a new final and that the army led by Sandroni believes in a feat that is complicated, but not impossible.