Yeclano conceded their fifth consecutive defeat this Sunday in Seville and finished the regular phase in ninth position, a position they have held for most of the season. This Sunday’s game had more value for the Andalusians, who ran out of options to fight for promotion five minutes from the end of the game, since Betis Deportivo’s triumph in Córdoba, at the last gasp, left him without options.

In the first part of the match played at the Jesús Navas stadium between the Sevilla subsidiary and Yeclano, neither team was right on goal. The Catalans, as has happened to them throughout the season, hardly disturbed them. In the second period, luck came for the home team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Iván Romero’s penalty spot in the 84th minute, a result that ended the match.

Sevilla Athletic Javi Díaz; José Ángel, Aspar, Kibamba (Simo, m. 83), Juan María (Carlos Álvarez, m. 77); Juanlu (Zarzana, m. 77), Adrián Peral (Luis Vacas, m. 62), Pedro Ortiz, Luismi, Isaac (Casas, m. 62) and Iván. 0

Yeclano Deportivo Gianni; Oca, Ayoze, Manu Castillo, Zambrano, Fortes; Luis Castillo, Vaquero (Gastón, d. 68), Saura, Fenoll and Perales. Goal: 1-0 (m. 85): Iván. Referee: Domato Pereira, from the Balearic Committee. Kibamba, Adri Peral and Juanlu from Sevilla and Fenoll, Fortes, Álex Vaquero, Castillo, Alberto Oca and Manuel Castillo from the Yeclano team. Incidents: Jesús Navas Stadium.

With Yeclano without options, the interest of the game was centered on Sevilla Atlético’s options to fight for promotion. But this Sunday it is difficult to find the exact words to be able to tell what was experienced in the last 15 minutes of the last day of the regular phase of subgroup B.

Sevilla Atlético had in his hand, he caressed it, the pass to the RFEF First Division and to be able to dream of promotion to the Second Division, when with five minutes remaining, Iván scored a penalty and put the Sevilla subsidiary. Dani Rebollo [el portero], tied Córdoba in a last corner and Mizzian, in the final stretch, finally put Betis Deportivo in the first edition of the First RFEF with the silver dream.

From Jesús Navas, the dream flew to El Arcángel. Betis Deportivo will fight to be a second division team and Sevilla Atlético escapes the vigil when they had it in their hands after a very dignified version of Sevilla.