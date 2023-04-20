Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:44



The PP candidate for mayor of Yecla, the current councilor, Remedios Lajara, announced this Wednesday night the names of the people who make up her electoral list. The popular ones have governed the town for 24 years without interruption and, in a large part of the mandates, they have done so with an absolute majority.

It is the first time that a woman heads a PP candidacy for mayor of Yecla. This is Remedios Lajara, who since April 2021 has held the position of first mayor after Marcos Ortuño left local politics to form part of the regional Executive. Despite the fact that she is not the president of the local PP, a position that Ortuño continues to hold, Lajara has been personally in charge of preparing the candidacy and making the discards of the current team.

In relation to the new incorporations that make the leap into politics, there are four faces that will be in the starting positions. They are Daniel Jiménez Ortiz, María Pilar Puche García, Antonio Martinez Tormos and Adrián Soriano Férriz.

The PP headquarters in Yecla hosted the presentation of the candidate, who explained that “it is the youngest list in Yecla, made up of 24 people with an average age of no more than 43 years and from very diverse social sectors.” Of the current councilors of the local government, Lajara surrounds herself with councilors of her highest confidence, such as Sara Ortuño, Ascencio Juan, Isabel Pérez and José Antonio Marín. Six of the councilors of the current popular group in the Consistory repeat. “We have the best allies that Yecla can have in the Region of Murcia: Marcos Ortuño and President Fernando López Miras,” said the mayoress during the presentation of her list.