The remodeling of the emergency area of ​​the Virgen del Castillo hospital has made it possible to improve and expand this service, which benefits a population of more than 60,000 inhabitants of the health area, which includes the municipalities of Yecla and Jumilla. With this expansion, it will go from having 5 boxes to having 7 in total, as well as an additional bed, which adds up to 7 in total, and another 5 general armchairs compared to the previous 2.

To meet these new benefits, the Emergency service has 77 healthcare professionals: 15 physicians (two more than up to now), 36 nurses (more than double what it had, as 19 new ones joined) and 26 nursing care technicians (up to now it had 11). All this supposes a reinforcement of 36 professionals.

Going from an area of ​​507 meters to more than 745 meters, two waiting rooms for adults and children are created, in addition to relocating the admission area. The investment in this work amounts to more than 500,000 euros. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, together with the mayor of Yecla, Remedios Lajara, visited the new premises this Friday after the remodeling works, which have consisted of an extension and new distribution of rooms.

Pedreño pointed out that «the pandemic has highlighted the need to adapt health infrastructures to the needs derived from the modes of transmission of this virus, so the organization of a double circuit for patients with respiratory and non-respiratory pathology in the Emergency Department is a reality that is being imposed in all healthcare centers. This double circuit provides the necessary safety to patients and professionals, since it reduces the chances of cross infection and improves care for respiratory patients, since they have a specific circuit.

As a result of this remodeling, the Emergency Department is provided with three boxes suitable for patients with Covid-19 and infectious through the renewal of its ventilation, air conditioning and isolation system using negative pressure. In addition, a new joint space is created with seven beds, two of them with variable pressure.

On the other hand, the counselor participated in the act of donation of 7,000 euros from the Yecla Association Affected of Cancer (Ayac) to the Foundation for Health Training and Research (FFIS) for research projects on cancer.

Pedreño highlighted “the work carried out by patient and family associations in terms of social awareness, promotion of research, information, psychological, occupational or social support, both for the patient and for the environment that surrounds him.” This association has donated 35,000 euros since 2013.

Comprehensive reform of the third floor of the hospital



Another action that is going to be undertaken in the hospital are the works on the third floor, which consist of its comprehensive reform on an area of ​​570 meters, with a budget close to one million euros. The works, which are currently under tender, will make it possible to modernize the rooms in the Maternity hospitalization area, the Infant / School Hospitalization area and Neonatology.

Other actions in the health area



The Ministry continues to work on the project for a new Yecla Este ‘Mariano Yago’ health center to replace the current one, which dates from 1990 and has assigned some 20,000 health cards. It will include a new Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) and a new 061 database that will replace the existing ones. These works will be carried out on a 4,400-meter plot, attached to the Yecla hospital, with an estimated cost of six million euros.

The entry into operation of this new center will allow the integral remodeling of the old one, to accommodate outpatient consultations and other hospital services.