More than 80% of the venue is already reserved. With almost two months to go before the sixtieth edition of the Yecla Furniture Fair begins, the event management has released some details of the event, in which a total of seventy companies in the sector have already confirmed their attendance at this congress, which will take place from May 24 to 27 at the fairgrounds.

For the management of the fair, «the perspective of exhibiting firms is very positive. We look forward to many more confirmations in the coming days.” The director of the event, Juan Miguel Zornoza, points out that “there is a company from Poland, another from Portugal and, of course, a large percentage of merchants from the Region and from other communities.”

Provided that the evolution of the pandemic allows it, this edition will again emphasize the internationalization of the event with the arrival of professionals from the sector. “Visitors from countries such as Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq and Colombia have already registered,” Zornoza advances.

“The reverse trade missions of the Yecla Furniture Fair will continue to promote exports and business opportunities,” they point out from the organizing committee.

In this 60th edition of the Furniture Fair, for the second consecutive year, the virtual platform promoted by the Regional Development Institute (Info) is launched again. The objective is “to offer the exhibiting companies individual interviews with international professionals in the sector and thus be able to cover the business opportunities that arise in the markets chosen for this edition,” says the director of Info, Joaquín Gómez. The international professionals will be selected by the National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Exporters of Spain and the offices of the Foreign Promotion and Info Network, “depending on the target market”.

“This year it is planned to continue maintaining objectives in European countries and bet on African markets, which are experiencing an increase in their imports,” says Gómez. “The launch of this virtual action is added to the face-to-face trade mission and allows more international markets to be reached at the click of a button, to show the trends of the exhibiting firms beyond our borders.”

Despite the doubts that arose when the pandemic broke out, in these two years international sales in the furniture sector have not stopped growing. At the end of last year, the export figure for the regional furniture sector reached 105.7 million euros, which meant an increase of 26.7% in international sales.