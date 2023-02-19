Information and credits February 24, 2022: Victim of the Russian attack on February 24 outside Kharkov / Wolfgang Schwan (Anadolu / Getty Images). February 24, 2022: Ukrainian volunteers receive weapons in the city of Fastiv on February 25 / Brendah Hoffman (New York Times / Contact). February 26, 2022: Civilians preparing Molotov cocktails in kyiv, on February 27 / Efrem Lukatsky (Ap / LaPresse). March 2, 2022: Damage in the center of Kharkiv / Emergency Service of Ukraine (Anadolu / Getty Images); March 3, 2022: Ukrainians flee on foot across the Irpin River under the bridge that was blown up days before / Luis de Vega. First days of March: refugees fleeing Kiev and Irpin / Emilio Morenatti (Ap / LaPresse). March 9, 2022: Russian bombs destroyed the Mariupol maternity hospital; The pregnant woman in the photo and her baby died a few days after being rescued / Evgeniy Maloletka (Ap / LaPresse). March 16, 2022: Viktoria, eight years old, at her father’s funeral in the Lychakiv cemetery / Jaime Villanueva. March 20, 2022 – Ukrainian civilians are evacuated from Mariupol by Russian troops on March 20 / Anadolu / Getty Imagesv. April 3, 2022: Hand of a corpse from a mass grave in Bucha in a photo taken on April 6 / Santi Palacios. April 23, 2022: bombed building in Avdiivka / Albert Garcia. April 27, 2022: Corpses of civilians on Bucha’s Yablonska street in a photo taken on April 2 / Santi Palacios. May 3, 2022: speeches by Zelenki via videoconference / J. Scott Applewhite (Getty Images) / R. Rubio (Europa Press) / Timothy A. Clary (AFP / Getty Images) / Óscar del Pozo (AFP / Getty Images). May 10, 2022: Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performing their first UK concert / Yui Mok (PA Images / Getty Images) May 12, 2022: A Ukrainian soldier wounded on the Lugansk front is treated at a field hospital on May 12 / Albert Garcia. May 18, 2022: A Ukrainian soldier captured in the siege of Mariupol is transferred on May 20 to an Olenivka barracks in Donetsk / Alexander Ermochenko (Reuters / Contact). June 3, 2022: Ferris wheel in Pripyat, Chernobyl, on May 31, 2022 / Luis de Vega. June 4, 2022: Oleksii Otkydach, 24, and Kristina Bohdiazh, 22, historians, married in kyiv on June 4 / Luis de Vega. June 11, 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Layen hold a joint press conference in Kiev after their June 11 meeting / Sergei Supinsky (AFP / Getty Images ); June 27, 2022: Apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile in Sergyivka / Oleksandr Gimanov (AFP / Getty Images). July 5, 2022: Olena Zelenska, at the kyiv presidential palace, on July 5 / Anton Kulakovskyi. August 1, 2022: The cargo ship Razoni, the first commercial ship to sail in Ukraine since the start of the war / Lokman Akkaya (Anadolu / Getty Images) August 9, 2022: the Russian Saki base, after being attacked by the Ukrainians / Maxar Technologies (AFP). August 23, 2022: Shakhtar Donetsk-Metalist 1925 match, in kyiv / Gleb Garanich (Reuters / Contact). September 10, 2022: Kharkiv power station after an attack on September 11 / Kostiantyn Liberov (AP / LaPresse) September 16, 2022: A cross in the Izium pine forest / Maxym Marusenko (NurPhoto / Getty Images). September 21, 2022: Misha Sokolovskyi, at her house in Bucha and with her parents in Irpin / Samuel Sánchez. October 8, 2022: Image taken after the October 8 attack on the Kerch bridge / AFP / Getty Images. October 17, 2022: power plant in kyiv, after a Russian attack / Ukrainian Emergency Service (Reuters / Contact). November 4, 2022: Volodimir Zelensky, in his office at the kyiv presidential palace / Manu Brabo. November 14, 2022: A Kherson citizen kisses a Ukrainian soldier on November 13, after the Russian withdrawal from the city / Efrem Lukatsky (AP / LaPresse). November 23: Luis de Vega. December 9, 2022: Writer Serhiy Zhadan at the kyiv House of Cinema on August 13 / Dimitar Dilkoff (AFP / Getty Images). December 18, 2022: Yulia, nine years old, and her aunt, survivors of the Russian attack on the Kramatorsk / Luis de Vega station. December 21, 2022: Ukrainian soldiers open artillery fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut, on December 16 / Libkos (Ap / LaPresse). December 24, 2022: Ukrainian soldier with a Christmas tree, in Bakhmut / Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters / Contact). December 25, 2022: A young refugee from Kherson participates in the night of prayer that took place on December 29 in the Polish city of Krakow / Artur Widak (NurPhoto / Getty Images). January 18, 2023: Funeral for those killed in the Brovari helicopter crash (January 21) / Mustafa Ciftci (Anadolu Agency / Getty Images). February 3, 2023: Ursula von der Layen and Volodimir Zelensky at the kyiv / Zelensky European Summit Ukraine Presidency Press.