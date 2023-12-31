The year to come 2024: cast, singers, guests, lineup, location, tickets and streaming

Tonight, Sunday 31 December 2023, at 9 pm on Rai 1 from Crotone (Piazza Pitagora) L'anno che come 2024 will be broadcast, the event with which Rai celebrates New Year's Eve live on TV. Hosting – once again – Amadeus. Alongside him were many guests from the world of TV, music and radio. A cast of music and lightheartedness to bring together different generations in front of the television screens. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Cast (singers and guests) and lineup

What is the cast (singers and guests) of The Year to Come 2024 on Rai 1? On the Crotone stage we will see: Annalisa, Paola and Chiara, i Ricchi e Poveri, Il Volo, Sangiovanni, Nino Frassica, The Kolors, Cristiano Malgioglio, Dargen D'Amico, the Autogol, Maninni. Other surprises are possible… What is the lineup for The Year to Come 2024? The order of exit of the singers and various guests on stage at the New Year's Eve event hosted by Amadeus was not disclosed. Since the event is strictly live, to find out we will only have to follow it live.

The year to come 2024: locations and tickets

The location of The Year to Come 2024 is Crotone, in Calabria. The exact place where the stage was mounted is the iconic Piazza Pitagora. Tickets? The event is totally free but not everyone will be able to access the square. There will be a capacity limit to ensure the safety of the public and beyond.

Duration

But how long does the coming year 2024 last and when does it end? The program will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9pm to 2am. The total duration will therefore be 5 hours, including advertising breaks. Obviously, the toast is scheduled for midnight with the entire public in the square and at home.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Year to Come 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, 31 December 2023, at 9pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.