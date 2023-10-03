The head of the European Council Michel allowed Ukraine to join the EU in 2030

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, assessed the timing of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union (EU). This is what he’s talking about spoke out in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

Michel named the date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and assumed that this would happen in 2030. He stressed that the country’s accession to the EU will be possible “if both sides do their homework.”

The head of the European Council added that Ukraine and other countries that intend to join the EU are obliged to carry out reforms, fight corruption and comply with legal requirements.

“We in the EU need to be clear about what we want to achieve together, what our priorities are and what we want to spend money on. And we need to speed up our decision-making processes,” Michel concluded.

Earlier it became known about the preparation of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Politico wrote about this. It is believed that Brussels wants to announce this by December.