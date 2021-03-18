The Governor of Sverdlovsk Yevgeny Kuyvashev declared 2022 in the region as the Year of Mamin-Sibiryak. It is planned to create an organizing committee and draw up a list of events.

“Dmitry Narkisovich, of course, is an outstanding Russian writer, whose biography is inextricably linked with the Urals: he traveled a lot around the region, studied its way of life, traditions of peoples, folklore,” said the Minister of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region Svetlana Uchaikina.

According to her, the jubilee year provides an opportunity to dive deeper into the writer’s creative legacy and implement significant projects related to his life and works. It is reported by Tagilcity.ru…

The British edition of The Times Literary Supplement on March 5 presented a previously unpublished poem by the writer Vladimir Nabokov, known for his novels Lolita and Luzhin’s Defense. The work, titled The Man of Tomorrow’s Lament, is written on behalf of Superman, who suffers from the inability to have children with his beloved Lois Lane. The comic book hero is afraid that the attempt to have a child may cost his beloved life.