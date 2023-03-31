Carlos Alcantara, ‘Cachín’, the expataclaun, the protagonist of the well-worn saga “Asu mare”, actor, comedian, producer, director and more. Yes, they are all layers of the same ‘Chollywood’ personality which, for thousands, is a benchmark in Peruvian humor. However, no matter how well the public may like him, very rarely have we seen him in a feature film that has been successful at the box office and, at the same time, is well received by critics. However, it may be that the newly released film “Year of the Tiger” I finally evened the scales.

“The Year of the Tiger”, a refreshing and unexpected comedy

In short, “Year of the Tiger” It brings us closer to the owners of a Chinese food restaurant on the brink of bankruptcy. The owners, played by alcantara and Nashla Bogaertthey will try to get the business afloat, even if it includes committing the odd dirty trick.

There is no more to say about the story of “The Year of the Tiger” without launching some spoilers, but there is something very clear: although they marketed it as a “delicious comedy”, it only has 30% of that. Don’t get it wrong, the film will get you a few laughs and some guffaws, but it’s more than a film made for laughs. It is that the tape goes further and bets on including shades of terror, suspense, touches of cheesy soap opera, fiction and even gore.

Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres are two of the stars of “The Year of the Tiger.” Photo: The Republic / Rodrigo Escurra

The actors feel well integrated and shine in their scenes (except for certain parts that feel somewhat overacted). Although Josi Martínez… let’s be honest, the inclusion of the tiktoker is a mere marketing strategy and, luckily, his inclusion does not feel forced, but you do notice that he is a social media personality with no acting experience.

This does not mean that it has been overshadowed, far from it. In fact, you easily recognize him and he may have a future on the big screen (if he’s serious about it), it just depends who he’s under and how they’ll shape their involvement.

On the other hand, the lighting and other technical details are well achieved. The script builds a refreshing story that we have not seen very often on the national billboard and we hope (we pray) that national production companies dare to make more of this type of original feature films and put aside remakes of foreign productions or stretching tiresome sagas.

José Martínez appears in “The Year of the Tiger” as one of the friends of the protagonists’ niece. This would be his second film with Carlos Alcántara. Photo: composition LR/TikTok

“The Year of the Tiger”, a necessary type of comedy in Peru

Perhaps the main reason for seeing so many installments of “Asu mare”, “A los 40” or remakes such as “Recontraloca” and “El gran león” has a somewhat logical explanation: the producers bet on formulas that have proven successful or, at the very least, they are unlikely to make you lose money. That could be the explanation why there is a general feeling in the public that they are always the same actors in the same style of plot.

Clearly, the studios must generate profits. It is there where “The Year of the Tiger”, a Dominican achievement, should be a benchmark for Peru. Most likely, Tondero will lean on a new “Asu mare”, but maybe, just maybe, they should go a riskier path.

