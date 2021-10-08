If a banker had to describe his vision of the “perfect storm,” it would be the year 2020. There was a confluence of challenges. The pandemic killed companies and claimed jobs, increasing the risk of lending. The advancement of technology has raised the competitiveness of newcomers such as fintechs and insurtechs. And the Central Bank (BC) has made life easier for competitors with initiatives that break down barriers to entry, such as Pix and Open Finance.

In this scenario, Santander Brasil’s performance earned it the award among banks in the AS BEST OF DINHEIRO 2021 yearbook. “Last year was absolutely atypical, but it catalyzed changes and the execution of projects that would take longer to get off the ground under normal conditions ”, said the CEO of Santander Brasil, Sérgio Rial. “We raised customer satisfaction, expanded our active customer base by 7%, our delinquency remained at low levels and achieved the best financial efficiency ratio in the industry at 37%,” he said.

One of the main indicators of the system, financial efficiency represents the percentage of revenue that is spent on operating expenses. The smaller the number, the more efficient the bank. According to analysts at Suno Investimentos, the percentage of the Brazilian financial system varies between 50% and 70%. Therefore, the bank’s low index shows its good performance.

Santander was a pioneer in the country to adopt the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a methodology to assess customer satisfaction and their propensity to recommend the bank’s services to others. In 2020 the NPS advanced 7.5 points, reaching the level of 63 points.

How to face structural changes in the system and increased competition? According to the executive, the moment is liberating. “The technology unties knots that existed in several production chains and did not add value to the consumer,” he said. However, this is not the only variable. “Technology standardizes performance, but culture sets it apart,” said Rial. “Culture defines the quality of a company’s execution and eats strategy in seconds.”

For the executive, despite the challenges ahead, there is still plenty of room for growth, especially in terms of financial inclusion. “The emergency aid measures adopted last year brought more people into the system, but there are still 16 million Brazilians unbanked and another 17 million who have restricted access to solutions available on the market,” he said. The bank operates a microfinance program, Prospera, and the Superdigital payment account to facilitate Brazilians’ access to the banking system.

“We need competition at the base of the pyramid, not just from public entities. The private sector has a very important role in adapting to a more inclusive Brazil” Sérgio Rial, CEO of Santander Brasil.

The executive led Santander’s transformation process, putting its indicators in line with market leaders. Now, Rial prepares to pass the command. As of January 1, 2022, he will chair the bank’s Board of Directors. However, you will not be able to complain about lack of activity. There is still a lot to do. For him, the challenge for the financial system is to use technology to accelerate the inclusion of millions of Brazilians. Santander has the largest microcredit operation of a private company, something the executive does not see as a reason to celebrate. “I think this is bad. We need competition at the base of the pyramid, not just from public entities. The private sector has a very important role in adapting to a more inclusive Brazil.”