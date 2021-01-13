It was as if a pressure cooker were uncovered. As quarantine enforcement was loosened, people came out to protest again, and in December the number of cuts and pickets was record high. Despite the pandemic, the City and Province of Buenos Aires were the scene of 166 of these cuts, a figure that represents 32.8% more than those in December 2019. This increase is the trend that will be imposed in 2021, a year that is anticipated to be conflictive due to the economic crisis and the comings and goings in restrictions to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

Numbers and analysis are part of the annual picket report from the private consultancy Diagnosis Politico, which has been monitoring conflict in the streets since 2009.

In all of 2020 there were 4,504 cuts and pickets, 17% less than in 2019, when there were 5,430. It was an unusual year with a stoppage imposed by the pandemic.

Health personnel also staged several protests. Photo Andrés D’Elía

“In a context of unprecedented economic and social crisis, the decline is explained due to the strong restrictions of the first months of quarantine, when pickets fell to record lows, added to the political sign of the government in power, which has maintained the political alignment of vast union and piquetero organizations, “says the Political Diagnostic report.

In this context, the study highlights that in the last three months of 2020 there were 23% more pickets than in the same period of 2019. “This may give a clearer pattern of reality and the trend for 2021,” he anticipates.

The increasing concentrations in the streets, some of them massive, are pointed out by many as one of the causes behind the outbreak of Covid-19 infections. Above all, those that were made in the last months of the year.

Party house owners protest on the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway in December. Photo Mauricio Nievas

“If the quarantine had not been there, which ironed the pickets in March and April, surely we would have had more pickets than in 2019. In the last quarter of 2020, with a normalization of mobility, the figures of the previous year were surpassed “, summarizes the political scientist Patricio Giusto, executive director of Political Diagnosis.

21% of the protests in the year that just ended were held in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires. There was 299 cuts in Capital and 667 in Province, at the rate of an average 2.63 per day. In December alone, there were 55 pickets in the City and 111 in the Province. That is, between the two jurisdictions there were more than 5 protests per day. In the same month last year, they had added 125 pickets (44 and 81, respectively).

A picket of taxi drivers in front of the National Congress in November. Photo Luciano Thieberger

These days, the Buenos Aires legislator Sergio Abrevaya presented a bill to that the Nation take charge of the expenses generated by demonstrations and events generated by national issues. This would include, for example, any mobilization for laws that are discussed in Congress or events such as the Maradona wake -which was organized by the national government-, which leave a trail of damage or dirt that the government must now take over. City.

By far, December 2020 was the most conflictive of the year, with 613 marches and protests across the country, followed by November. “The reasons for the protests were varied, with a focus on the economic crisis and the citizen’s rejection of official restrictions to circulate or work. There was a record of pickets in several districts, such as the Province of Buenos Aires, Capital Federal and Neuquén. The self-convened neighbors and organizations topped the cut table, “the report said.

The self-summoned neighbors led the blockades of the last month of the year, with 145 in the whole country. Behind were social organizations (131); the unemployed and unemployed (88) and the political-party forces (78). Further back were private workers (76) and state workers (54), which registered a steep drop in terms of cuts. Other actors carried out the 41 remaining pickets.

Giusto points out that the quarantine took to the streets to protest new actors. “Neighbors were the ones who picketed the most in 2020. There were complaints a few for public service issues, such as prolonged power outages in La Plata, Lanús or Quilmes. But there were also protests against the restrictions, such as those made in the Obelisk “, review.

Protest at the Obelisk, in November. Photo Luciano Thieberger

As a curiosity, he observes that in 2020 the protests of private workers exceeded those of the state workers, because they were the ones who suffered layoffs. “The absence of the state in the streets It gives the indication that their unions are aligned with the government and that they were given raises. There has been an unspoken truce, “says Giusto.

What is the forecast for 2021 regarding pickets? Everything indicates that conflict and protests on public roads will increase.

The self-summoned neighbors staged marches for different reasons, such as those against the quarantine. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“In 2021 the pandemic continues and vaccination will take months,” Giusto says. “But no matter how much the Government wants to take measures of strong restrictions, it will be difficult to comply. And this year it will be very conflictive regardless of a pandemic that will be very present, by inflation, increases in food and fuel. All this is going to make social organizations take to the streets to ask for more food aid, a rise in social plans. And it will be necessary to see if the state unions are going to maintain the same patience “.

In other words, according to Giusto this year the pandemic will matter little, “anyone who wants to demonstrate is going to go out on the street”, because no one is going to comply with the restrictions. “The only letter that could change this scenario is a package of government measures to turn around the social and economic situation, but I don’t see it,” he maintains. “There is a sharp drop in confidence in the Government and elections are coming. There will be more political presence in the streets, something that in 2020 was only hidden in the antiquarantine movement. “

NS