Beijing Vegetable Market, Friday, January 15. TINGSHU WANG / Reuters

An old Chinese legend tells that, on every New Year’s Eve, a monster named Nian would come out of the sea to eat the villagers and destroy their houses. Also, over time, it was discovered that burning dry bamboo to produce an explosive sound could scare off the beastly creature. This is why, thousands of years later, fireworks continue to be launched at the entrance of each lunar new year …