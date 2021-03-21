Abu Dhabi (WAM)

For five decades, the UAE has adopted a unique development strategy that has led it to achieve pioneering qualitative achievements in all fields, and is looking forward to celebrating the golden jubilee of the Federation with an ambitious vision for the future, in which it aims to achieve global leadership in various sectors.

A number of the country’s ambassadors abroad affirmed that the development achievements of the UAE during nearly fifty years are the fruit of the vision of the wise leadership and the product of serious and sincere work, noting that the country has become today a land of opportunity and a homeland for all creators and entrepreneurs, and the world looks at it with eyes full of admiration and appreciation. In light of the progress, prosperity and exceptional achievements it has achieved in a short period of time.

Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Banna, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of India, said: The UAE’s celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Union is a true translation of a journey full of accomplishments that spanned over five decades, the foundations of which were laid by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his founding brothers. It was maintained and strengthened under the support and care of the wise leadership.

He explained that the march of the Emirati achievements is moving steadily towards the future with its unlimited ambitions and goals and with determination that does not relent and does not recognize the impossible … indicating that the UAE has witnessed qualitative achievements in all fields at the national, regional and international levels, including, for example, the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plant project. The UAE is officially the global race to explore outer space, with the arrival of the “Hope Probe”, the first Arab and Islamic probe, to Mars, and it has become the global leader in many indicators in global competitiveness reports.

And he indicated that these exceptional achievements proved the correctness of the approach that the UAE is adopting and the correctness of the vision of the wise leadership that instilled in the people of the Emirates the love of distinction and uniqueness to become the first place the goal that everyone seeks to achieve .. stressing that the UAE seeks to seize the opportunities provided by technology and modern technologies, It is keen to adopt the “preparing for the future” model by foreseeing the future and transforming challenges into opportunities.

He stressed that the UAE has clear strategic visions to achieve comprehensive qualitative achievements in various vital sectors that would enhance prosperity and achieve sustainable development, and ensure building the future of future generations.

For his part, Salem Rashid Al Owais, the UAE ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, said: About five decades after the establishment of the federation, the UAE has become a unique model and an example to be emulated in development and progress, and in ensuring the consolidation of the values ​​of peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

He stressed that the UAE has become the focus of the world’s admiration and attention in technological development and in many thriving sectors such as trade and tourism, as well as in achieving prosperity and sustainable development, and this would not have been possible without the efforts of its wise leadership, its diplomacy and the great commitment to achieving progress for its society.

He stated that the UAE relies on ambitious development strategies that focus on the knowledge economy, innovation and creativity, and has managed to achieve pioneering global achievements in many vital areas, including space science, nuclear energy production for peaceful purposes, renewable and clean energy, and aviation industry technology, and it also seeks to excel globally in the sector. Communications and Information Technology.

For his part, Saleh Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Brazil, said: The UAE has believed in the importance of international cooperation to reach the highest levels of development and development, and the Emirati diplomatic process has been distinguished thanks to the wise leadership that has sought to build bilateral relations with countries that serve the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity. And it achieved many historical achievements that were respected and appreciated by the world, including the state hosting, a few months later, the World Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held for the first time in the region.

He pointed out that the world looks at the UAE with great astonishment, appreciation and admiration, as it is a country of progress, innovation and full of opportunities, and thanks to its wise leadership and its hospitable and open people to other cultures, it has overcome many challenges, and thanks to its internal and external policy, it has become a destination for all creators, innovators and entrepreneurs from More than 200 nationalities.

He added that the UAE has become a global center and forum to achieve the aspirations of all humanity thanks to openness and solid infrastructure, and through transparency with regard to future directives that guarantee stability, as it is one of the few countries that articulates its innovative and strategic future goals, and is keen to achieve the goals of the United Nations. For sustainable development in the country and the world, appreciated by the international community.

He indicated that the UAE, over the past 5 decades, has succeeded in achieving diversification of its economic activities and entrenched the values ​​of tolerance as part of its national identity, and advanced legislation, along with the strategic geographic location, contributed to the country becoming a destination for foreign investments, which was positively reflected in further growth in international relations. .

He pointed out that the UAE has a forward-looking vision for the future, and the challenges it brings and the need to keep pace with these challenges, such as focusing at the present time on sectors such as food security and health development in all its forms, “studies, vaccines, and medicines” as well as technology and innovation … explaining that our diplomacy It is based on continuing to strengthen cooperation between countries in various vital sectors such as food security, health, commercial and agricultural business, and focus on investing in renewable and sustainable energy sources, in addition to promoting the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance to ensure a more secure future.

Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al-Sabousi, the country’s ambassador to Australia, said: The march of renaissance and development witnessed by the UAE has become an exceptional case in its regional environment and a model to be followed around the world, stressing that this matter was achieved thanks to dedication and hard work.

He pointed out that the world today views the UAE as a country of stability and tolerance, and a destination for those looking for better life opportunities, as it has a business-friendly environment and a pioneer in innovation, and that the country is now ranked high in the list of the most advanced and distinguished countries in many areas around the world.

diplomacy

The UAE Ambassador to Australia stated that since the establishment of the Union, Emirati diplomacy has played a pivotal and influential role in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve achievements in various fields on the regional and international arenas, benefiting from a wide network of diplomatic missions spread around the world. He added that the Emirati diplomacy, under the guidance of the wise leadership, has achieved tangible and continuous successes, and has managed within a short period of time to create a strong network of relations and effective strategic partnerships.