Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The fiftieth year begins in the country tomorrow, after the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, that 2021 is “the year of fifty”, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, and it will continue until March 31 of 2022. .

The year of the fiftieth year will include a set of initiatives, events and celebrations, which highlight the pioneering position of the UAE in various sectors, the achievements that the country has reached during the past decades and its issuance of indicators of global competitiveness, the values ​​and principles embodied by the people of the Emirates, and the extended civilizational march, which has made the country a symbol. High in development and prosperity.

The activities and initiatives of the 50th year also include an emphasis on preparing for the next phase of the UAE’s development story, by emphasizing harnessing efforts, exerting energies, enhancing productivity and doubling work and achievement, to continue moving in the approach of excellence and continuing to ascend the leadership indicators, by exploring available opportunities and focusing on future sectors. And explore its opportunities, deal with its challenges and prepare well for it, by arming itself with science and knowledge, and employing modern technologies.

The activities related to the fiftieth year revolve around the main pillars represented in launching the year of fiftieth in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE their homeland, and inviting the people of the country to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past with pride and pride in our founding fathers, and to inspire young people to put their perceptions on the ambitions of the next fifty years, and support them to achieve Qualitative national achievements that enhance the process of progress and prosperity, in addition to supporting long-term initiatives and influential policies to enable the people of the state and residents to play their role.

The first place in the world

In the last period, the UAE was able to occupy the first place in the world in 121 indicators, and first in the Arab world in 479 indicators. It also ranked among the top five countries in the world in 189 indicators, and achievements have continued during the past decades, as recent years have seen the year 2021 achieve a set of other achievements, which is to change the model of government service provision from traditional to smart in 2,500 government services. And the adoption of 50 new laws to keep pace with the future, and the UAE government became the second in the world in financial efficiency, and the state government was restructured several times to keep pace with changes and developments, and the federal budget doubled by 130%.

The UAE passport jumped to be the first in the world, and the feeling of safety in the UAE is the highest in the world by more than 95%, and the UAE is also the first in the world in the overall stability index of the economy, and the first in the world in the percentage of internationally accredited hospitals, and the first in the world in easy access to electricity The first in the world in the availability of mobile broadband, and the second in the world in the government’s ability to adapt to the changes.

The journey of the achievements of the UAE continues, as it is the first country in the region to attract foreign investment and ease of doing business, and the country has the highest governmental financial sovereign rating in the region, and is the first Arab country in the rule of law and the efficiency of the judicial system, and it is also the first in the world in attracting talent and the first in the world. In the government partnership with the private sector, and the first in the world in financial skills in the public sector, the country’s education is considered the best in the Arab world in science and mathematics.

In parallel with the year of fifty, the UAE achieved its achievement that it set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding, which is the delivery of the first Arab probe to the planet Mars, where the Hope probe arrived last February to the orbit of Mars, to confirm the size of the capabilities, competencies and scientific expertise acquired by the children The UAE during the past five decades, and is not a product of the wise investment of rational leadership in science, knowledge and future sectors.

The fiftieth retreat

The current year witnessed the holding of the fiftieth retreat headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with the participation of government ministers The UAE, and officials of federal and local government agencies in the country, as the retreat sessions worked to develop an integrated strategy for the next 50 years, in order to consolidate the UAE’s leadership position in the region, enhance its competitiveness, and establish a new phase by preparing for the future with a clear vision and work programs capable of achieving the aspirations and aspirations of the people of the Emirates And drive it.

The fifty-year retreat was part of the government’s efforts and preparations to formulate strategic frameworks and work axes in the government and private sectors for the next fifty years, in order to enhance the state’s readiness to be among the best and most distinguished in the world, and in a way that establishes its position and regional position as a preferred destination for living, work and investment.

The holding of the ministerial retreat coincided with the golden jubilee of the UAE, which is the starting point for a new phase in its accelerated development process, during which the UAE government, through its various leadership, administrative and executive structures, seeks to formulate an advanced strategic vision, based on innovative and unique ideas, and pushing the development process. The country reaches broad horizons, and supports its efforts to achieve more achievements and successes that meet the aspirations of the people of the Emirates.

The fiftieth retreat dealt with ways to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE globally in vital sectors, and mechanisms to translate the priorities of the fiftieth agenda in economic, development, media, digital, infrastructure and advanced sciences aspects, consolidating the system of civilized values, and touched on future changes and ways to develop proactive solutions to their challenges, and reviewed a number of Among the ideas to develop development plans and initiatives, and to define strategic goals in the short and medium term.

The seminars discussed enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the health sector, and ways to develop the future of health care and medical services to anticipate and keep abreast of the changes in the health field, according to the latest findings of medicine, science and human knowledge at the global level, and discussed efforts to form a future road map for the state in this vital sector. Participants reviewed a number of plans and strategies that focus on providing smart and specialized medical services that harness technology and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence, and health services based on modern medical sciences, such as: genomics and nanotechnology, in addition to enhancing preventive care.

The sessions dealt with the competitiveness of the UAE and issues related to the “centenary society” that achieves the country’s ambitions for the next 50 years, and ways to enhance the country’s competitiveness in this aspect, in indicators of flexibility, adaptation, proactive, leadership, tolerance, giving and innovation. It also discussed a number of initiatives to consolidate the system of civilized values ​​in the UAE. .

In the brainstorming sessions, the participants discussed ways to strengthen government partnership with the community, in designing new ideas and innovative perceptions for the next generation of government work, and developing an innovative model for the future government, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of the importance of keeping pace with global changes and challenges, and adopting new practices that enhance government competitiveness and leadership, and they reviewed A set of ideas and proposals related to the formation and design of a new structure for the work of ministries and government agencies in the UAE, which is characterized by flexibility, speed and readiness for future challenges, and the ability to provide comprehensive services by relying on modern technologies, drawing integrated plans and strategies, adopting a proactive methodology in studying priorities and objectives, and implementing programs And national initiatives, to reflect on customer satisfaction and the quality of life of community members.

The UAE Centennial … a clear map for government action

The year of fifty represents a starting point for preparation within the UAE’s plan for 2071, which constitutes a clear map for long-term government action, to enhance the country’s reputation and soft power, as the centenary seeks to invest in the country’s youth, equipping them with skills and knowledge that respond to the rapid changes, and work to The UAE will be the best country in the world by the centenary of the UAE’s establishment.

The first axis

The UAE Centennial is based on 4 main axes, the first of which is a future-oriented government: It is a government that is led or managed consciously, according to a long-term vision, that seeks to achieve social welfare and provides positive messages to the world, following the adoption of the best experiences and practices stemming from a national strategy to enhance power To ensure the existence of new and varied sources of sustainable government revenue and financial and investment capabilities away from oil, and to develop a mechanism to monitor changes occurring in various sectors.

The second axis

The second axis is education for the future, where the level of teaching of advanced science and technology is strengthened, especially in the fields of space, engineering, innovation, medical and health sciences, and the consolidation of moral values ​​and positive trends, and those that raise the level of professionalism and professionalism in educational institutions, and the formation of minds open to the experiences of countries Developing mechanisms to explore the individual talents of students from the earliest stages of education, focusing on enabling schools to be an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, and transforming educational institutions in the country into global research centers.

The third axis

The third axis is the knowledge-based and diversified economy, through the formation of an economy that competes with the best economies in the world, through the application of several mechanisms, including: raising the level of productivity in the national economy, supporting national companies to reach globalization, investing in research and development in promising sectors, and focusing on those Which depends on innovation, leadership and advanced industries, developing a national economic and industrial strategy foreseeing the future, placing the UAE among the important economies in the world, educating and developing a generation of Emirati inventors and scientists, supporting their contribution to the development of science and technology, coordinating and integrating with developed countries in this regard, and improving the level Professionalism among Emiratis, providing them with a new work culture, encouraging the export of advanced national products and services to various parts of the world through specialized and intensive programs, and supporting and encouraging the increase of the models of leading Emirati companies.

fourth Axis

The fourth axis is the formation of a more cohesive society, by consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, cohesion, humility, respect and loyalty to the homeland in all parts of society, as well as empowering youth and women, making happiness and positivity a way of life, providing high quality in the fields of health and sports, and employing all human energies in the way of solidarity and cooperation, And the formation of families aware of the requirements of the next stage, and the development of programs that make future generations able to give a good example of the UAE abroad, and the most important thing is to increase the level of Emiratis’ engagement around their country.

The UAE Centennial Action Program includes strengthening the country’s reputation, diversifying revenues, ensuring diversified sources of government revenue away from oil, and investing in education that focuses on advanced technology. Building a system of Emirati moral values ​​in future generations, raising the level of productivity in the national economy, and enhancing community cohesion.

The Committee for the Celebration of the Golden Jubilee

The UAE Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee oversees the activities and initiatives accompanying the fiftieth year, as the committee was formed under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the committee is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation, and Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Committee.

The committee’s tasks include managing the governance of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the UAE, working to prepare a comprehensive plan to celebrate the golden jubilee of the UAE in 2021, working to form working groups to implement this plan, and developing integrated mechanisms to coordinate the activities of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at the federal and local levels, and setting up Plans to enhance the international impact of the country’s golden jubilee celebrations in all international forums, in addition to involving the country’s embassies in all countries of the world in the preparation, preparation and implementation of the golden jubilee celebrations, in a way that enhances the UAE’s global image.

The tasks also include the participation of all segments of society in the preparation and participation in the state’s celebrations of the Golden Jubilee, and the work to involve the private sector in the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee in participation and implementation of what brings it out exceptionally to the world, and setting a map for the inventory of achievements in the UAE since its establishment and working to preserve this stock for future generations And the development of local and international media plans to narrate the march of the UAE in the past fifty years, and the involvement of regional and international media in the countries’ golden jubilee celebrations.

In addition to its mission to define the details of the UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations, and to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to celebrate the fiftieth year at the federal and local levels. The committee works to implement a diverse agenda that covers strategic pillars that include many development initiatives aimed at leading changes across social, economic and development policies for future generations.