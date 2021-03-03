The year of the pandemic has cost the Autonomous Community 857 million euros, two out of every ten euros budgeted for 2020, as explained yesterday by the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, in the Finance Commission of the Regional Assembly. There he regretted that the State has barely provided a third of the necessary resources to fight the health, economic and social crisis. And he denounced that Murcia is, after the Canary Islands, the second region that received the least money from the Government’s Covid fund per inhabitant: 256 euros, when the national average stood at 345.
Celdrán explained that more than 60% of the extraordinary expense, 522 million, has gone to socio-sanitary investments. Mainly, to reinforcements of personnel, hiring of trackers, acquisition of protection material and detection tests. Also, to the conditioning of spaces, such as the extensions of the intensive care units in hospitals.
Roughly
- 522
-
million euros is the money that the Community allocated to health spending.
- 253
-
million euros went to social measures and economic reactivation.
- 256
-
Euros contributed by the Government for each Murcian. The national average is 345 euros.
The second major spending block is economic and social, with 253 million euros. Among the measures highlighted by the counselor are all those aimed at reinforcing the productive fabric, such as aid for the rescue of the hotel industry and the tourism sector, lines of support for workers in ERTE that do not reach the minimum wage, subsidies to fund loss of self-employed workers, moratoriums on the repayment of loans and measures to speed up payment to suppliers. Of all of them, the largest are those of the hospitality industry: 74 million.
Two out of every ten euros budgeted for 2020 ended up allocated to measures to alleviate the effects of the crisis
Likewise, he highlighted the lines of attention to the most vulnerable people, noting the increase in families benefiting from the basic insertion income, the reinforcement of home help in collaboration with local entities and measures against poverty.
The Community allocated almost 82 million euros to education, mainly for the hiring of reinforcement teaching staff in educational centers, the intensification of cleaning and disinfection tasks, the acquisition of protective material and the expansion of the canteen and cafeteria services. School transportation.
Celdrán alternated the data and explanations with criticism of the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the “unfair distribution” of Covid funds and its “absolute lack of commitment” to Murcia. He insisted that the Covid spending data “demonstrate what we already knew since the unfair and arbitrary distribution criteria were known, that this extraordinary aid was going to be absolutely insufficient.”
PSOE: «He comes to confront»
According to its figures, the Region received 388.8 million euros, of which 130 million were to compensate for the loss of income. The remaining 258 made it possible to cover just over a fifth of the regional government’s total investment in the fight against the coronavirus and the social and economic crisis it has generated.
His statements were denied by the socialist deputy Gloria Alarcón, who assured that the Government has contributed “almost a billion euros” and “we still do not know what they have been allocated to” in San Esteban. He also regretted that the counselor appeared in order to “confront” and “bite the hand that feeds him.”
The deputy of Podemos Rafael Esteban also showed his dissatisfaction with Celdrán for not referring to the ERTE that “the State has fully assumed and the implication that this entails in the exponential increase in the public deficit.”
Valle Miguélez, from Cs, defended the arrival of more resources to get out of the crisis and María Dolores Valcárcel, from the PP, considered the management of the regional government “efficient and effective”. In this the deputy of Vox Francisco Carrera agreed.
The counselor expects 350 million more: “We still lack money”
The Community expects to receive this year at least 350 million euros of state Covid funds, according to the estimate made in the calculation of the spending ceiling of the 2021 regional budgets, approved last week in the Assembly. As a result of the relaxation of budgetary limitations and stability mechanisms, the Government of Spain has authorized the communities to increase their deficit to 1.1% and to contemplate a fund against the pandemic also equivalent to 1.1% of the GDP, which in the case of Murcia is 350 million. “That money is budgeted and it is supposed to come from the Government of Spain as a Covid fund for this year. It will be absolutely insufficient “, advanced the counselor.
Celdrán recognizes that the Community will need less money in 2021 than in 2020 to fight the pandemic. About half of the 857 spent in this first year. “But if the government is going to transfer us 350 million, we still lack money to fight the pandemic,” he said. The compensation will come from the regional budget, the draft of which is finalized by the Ministry.
Until the end of 2020, the Government of Spain transferred 389 million euros to the Community in non-refundable funds from the Covid-19 Extraordinary Fund to cover health expenses, the reinforcement of education and the reduction of income.
.