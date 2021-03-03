The year of the pandemic has cost the Autonomous Community 857 million euros, two out of every ten euros budgeted for 2020, as explained yesterday by the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, in the Finance Commission of the Regional Assembly. There he regretted that the State has barely provided a third of the necessary resources to fight the health, economic and social crisis. And he denounced that Murcia is, after the Canary Islands, the second region that received the least money from the Government’s Covid fund per inhabitant: 256 euros, when the national average stood at 345.

Celdrán explained that more than 60% of the extraordinary expense, 522 million, has gone to socio-sanitary investments. Mainly, to reinforcements of personnel, hiring of trackers, acquisition of protection material and detection tests. Also, to the conditioning of spaces, such as the extensions of the intensive care units in hospitals.

Roughly 522 million euros is the money that the Community allocated to health spending. 253 million euros went to social measures and economic reactivation. 256 Euros contributed by the Government for each Murcian. The national average is 345 euros.

The second major spending block is economic and social, with 253 million euros. Among the measures highlighted by the counselor are all those aimed at reinforcing the productive fabric, such as aid for the rescue of the hotel industry and the tourism sector, lines of support for workers in ERTE that do not reach the minimum wage, subsidies to fund loss of self-employed workers, moratoriums on the repayment of loans and measures to speed up payment to suppliers. Of all of them, the largest are those of the hospitality industry: 74 million.

Likewise, he highlighted the lines of attention to the most vulnerable people, noting the increase in families benefiting from the basic insertion income, the reinforcement of home help in collaboration with local entities and measures against poverty.

The Community allocated almost 82 million euros to education, mainly for the hiring of reinforcement teaching staff in educational centers, the intensification of cleaning and disinfection tasks, the acquisition of protective material and the expansion of the canteen and cafeteria services. School transportation.

Celdrán alternated the data and explanations with criticism of the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the “unfair distribution” of Covid funds and its “absolute lack of commitment” to Murcia. He insisted that the Covid spending data “demonstrate what we already knew since the unfair and arbitrary distribution criteria were known, that this extraordinary aid was going to be absolutely insufficient.”

PSOE: «He comes to confront»



According to its figures, the Region received 388.8 million euros, of which 130 million were to compensate for the loss of income. The remaining 258 made it possible to cover just over a fifth of the regional government’s total investment in the fight against the coronavirus and the social and economic crisis it has generated.

His statements were denied by the socialist deputy Gloria Alarcón, who assured that the Government has contributed “almost a billion euros” and “we still do not know what they have been allocated to” in San Esteban. He also regretted that the counselor appeared in order to “confront” and “bite the hand that feeds him.”

The deputy of Podemos Rafael Esteban also showed his dissatisfaction with Celdrán for not referring to the ERTE that “the State has fully assumed and the implication that this entails in the exponential increase in the public deficit.”

Valle Miguélez, from Cs, defended the arrival of more resources to get out of the crisis and María Dolores Valcárcel, from the PP, considered the management of the regional government “efficient and effective”. In this the deputy of Vox Francisco Carrera agreed.