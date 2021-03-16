The hashtag #The Fifty-Year-The-Fifth, the trend in the social networking site, “Twitter”, was issued after His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, announced the year 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty”, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, as the fiftieth year officially begins in April 6, 2021, and will last until March 31, 2022.

Thousands of tweeters supported the tag by sharing it through their personal accounts, indicating that the “year of fifty” will be a new beginning for a future full of achievements, ambition, and the achievement of goals that have become clearer.

Tweeters confirmed that they will complete the path of success and achievements that the wise leadership began 50 years ago, and that they are on the path with it. “.

Tweeters said that what the state has achieved since its establishment until today was thanks to the continuous efforts of its rulers and sheikhs, until the UAE became at the forefront of the developed and prosperous country. May God have mercy on those who passed away among them, and may God protect the rest, then thanks to the solidarity of the people of the Emirates and the residents on its land. “

Another said: “# The fiftieth year in which the brave fought to reach the summit and the high.”

Tweeters indicated that the declaration of the year of fifty will be a new beginning for a future whose goals are clear, and whose ambitions are great beyond the limits of space. .

Another said: “We enter the threshold of the fifty-year-old, and the UAE has its roots in the nucleus of the earth and its branches in the far reaches of space .. We have achieved all dreams and fulfilled all aspirations, and our ambition is still burning as we were in the beginning and more.”

For their part, Twitter users said that participating in the activities of the “year of fifty” is a national duty for every person who believes in the homeland, its value and its path. The state, may God protect him, is a humanitarian duty and is keen to obtain the honor of belonging to the future homeland.

Tweeters found that the past fifty years have been confirmed by the UAE that the impossible is not Emirati, and that these years were full of conciliation to build the nation and the human being. One of them said: “In fifty years … we have proven that the impossible is not Emirati .. God has not forbidden us good for long years and years .. nor God has forbidden us from a sincere leadership that loves us … and God has not forbidden us to a generous and accomplished people … nor has God forbidden us from a strong country that spreads light and peace … Today’s celebration of a 50-year journey full of achievements to build the Emirati person … and the journey continues … “.

It is noteworthy that the announcement of the “year of fifty” will be accompanied by the launch of initiatives, events and celebrations for a year, under the supervision of the Committee for the Celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice-Chairman of the Committee and representatives of various federal and local state institutions.

The activities related to the fiftieth year revolve around main pillars, namely:

Launching the year of the fiftieth in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE their homeland.

Inviting the people of the country to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, with pride and pride in our founding fathers.

Inspiring young people to develop their perceptions about the ambitions of the next fifty years, and supporting them to achieve qualitative national achievements that enhance the process of progress and prosperity.





