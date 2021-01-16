‘The Year of Discovery’, the documentary by Murcian filmmaker Luis López Carrasco, continues to reap successes and begins the awards season with a new award. This Saturday, the film that narrates the collapse of the industry in Cartagena and, with it, the working class that worked in those factories, has conquered the members of the jury of the Forqué awards, which awarded it the award for Best Documentary. They competed with this feature film ‘Antonio Machado. The blue room ‘,’ Wet letters’ and ‘El Drogas’.

The Forqué is one more award that adds to the long list that López Carrasco has already collected. He took his film to Paris (Cinema du Reel), Jenjou, in North Korea; Mar del Plata, in Argentina; Thessaloniki, Toulouse, Seville … In all these cities he has received an award. The next appointment will be in the Feroz, where he competes in four categories, waiting to know the nominations of the Goya, where it is ruled out that he will appear between the elections.