‘The year of discovery’, the documentary film of the Murcian director Luis Lopez Carrasco, received this Monday the nomination for Best Documentary Film in the Goya Awards 2021, which will be delivered on March 6 in Malaga. The film will compete in this category against ‘Anatomy of a dandy’, ‘Wet letters’ and ‘My Mexican Bretzel’. It is also included in the category of ‘Best Editing’, along with ‘Adú’, ‘Black Beach’ and ‘Las chicas’.

‘The year of discovery’ has not been able to start the awards season better and last Saturday received the award to Best Documentary at the Forqué Awards, in which he competed against ‘Antonio Machado. The blue room ‘,’ Wet letters’ and ‘El Drogas’. His next appointment will be at the gala of the Feroz Awards, on February 8, where he aspires to win the awards for Best Dramatic Film, Best Director, Best Documentary and Best Screenplay. Since its premiere, the film has already won the juries of different competitions in Paris (Cinema du Reel), Jenjou, in North Korea; Mar del Plata, in Argentina; Thessaloniki, Toulouse, Seville …

The Region will also have a second nominee in the awards given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain. It is about the Jumillano composer Roque Banos, winner of three Goya awards, included in the categories of Best Original Music and Best Original Song for his work on ‘Adú’. Baños has also seen his work recognized in these in this project and in ‘Explode, explode’ with a double nomination at the Feroz Awards.

For her part, the actress from Elche Milena Smit, who has spent a large part of his life in the Region, has managed to qualify for the award to Best New Actress for her role in ‘You will not kill’, a film designed and directed by David Victori and starring herself and Mario Casas. The young woman will compete against Jone Laspiur for ‘Ane’, Paula Usero for ‘Rosa’s wedding’ and Griselda Siciliani for ‘Sentimental’.