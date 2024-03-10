This Sunday's Oscars close a long journey that began on July 21, 2023. That day they premiered Oppenheimer and Barbie in the United States, setting in motion a cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. Seven months later, it can be said that Mattel's doll movie has won the battle at the box office, grossing $1.45 billion worldwide. On the other hand the biopic from the father of the atomic bomb, barring any surprise, aspires to be crowned on the industry's big night after his triumphant passage through the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and the BAFTAs.

The 96th edition of the Oscars seems to be the one of the big productions. The film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, nominated in 13 categories, reduces an ambitious biography that required 25 years of research and 50,000 documents to three hours. Thanks to the vision of its director, Christopher Nolan, who seems to be on the verge of winning his first statuette, the film became a phenomenon close to a billion dollars at the box office. BarbieOn the other hand, despite its many millions and its immense social and cultural impact, it will go more unnoticed in the awards. She is up for eight statuettes, two of them for best song, which it seems she will win thanks to What Was I Made For?by Billie Eilish, who is close to her second Oscar at only 22 years old. I'm just Kenperformed on stage by Ryan Gosling, will be one of the great shows of the night.

Some 19 million Americans tuned in on television last year to watch the Academy modernize itself by handing out seven awards to Everything at once everywhere, an independent film that connected with the young people who came to the room. The producers of the ceremony want to keep the honeymoon with the audience. The show, hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, presenter of the ABC network, in the Dolby theater, will begin this year an hour earlier than usual, at 4:00 p.m. local time (00:00 on Monday in Spanish peninsular time).

Fans taking a selfie in front of one of the statues on Hollywood Boulevard, on Friday, March 8 in Los Angeles. Sarah Meyssonnier (REUTERS/)

The schedule adjustment will make it easier for the followers of Juan Antonio Bayona and Pablo Berger, who aspire to surprise in the categories of best international film and in makeup and hairdressing by The Snow Society and best animated film for Robot Dreams, respectively, find out the result live. Especially the latter, because although the order of awarding the awards has not yet been announced, Berger himself told this newspaper on Friday that he believes that his candidacy will be one of the first to be known. This way the nerves pass sooner.

In France there will also be a sleepless night. Anatomy of a fall, a film that became a phenomenon in theaters and in the Oscar campaign thanks, among others, to the charismatic dog Messi, appears in five sections, including Best Picture. His director, Justine Triet, could become the fourth woman to win a statue as a director.

The night will also be followed closely in Latin America. The director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, of The assassins of the moon, by Martin Scorsese and nominated in 10 categories, He aspires to become the fourth Mexican with an Oscar in that category along with Guillermo Navarro, Emmanuel Lubezki and Alfonso Cuarón. Countby Pablo Larraín, is up for a statuette for best photography, while his Chilean colleague Maite Alberdi competes with The infinite memory in best documentary feature film, a category where all the nominees are non-American, including the big favorite, 20 days in Mariupol, about the Russian siege of the Ukrainian city. If its director, the reporter Mstyslav Chernov, goes up to collect the award, we will be facing one of the most serious and vindictive moments of the night.

Some not so white awards…

This is the first gala where the Academy presents the awards under new rules to promote diversity, adopted in 2020 after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015 and 2016, when all 20 nominees in the acting category were white. . The films that aspire to win the most important statuette of the evening had to meet at least two of these criteria: that they have at least one protagonist who is not white and that 30% of the supporting roles are played by women, minorities, members of the collective LGTBQ or people with different abilities. Or that the plot is about one of these groups. Minority activists say these guidelines are too easy to comply with. They qualified 265 films out of 321 that were presented to the Academy.

Many believe that the problem of inclusion in Hollywood will not be corrected until studio executives come from more diverse backgrounds. However, the 96th edition of the awards may leave us with the first Native American to win an acting award. Lily Gladstone, nominated for The assassins of the moon, (if Emma Stone and her brilliant performance in Poor Creatures allows it). Gladstone leads a diverse generation in which there are seven of 20 nominated actors who are not Caucasian. Another favorite is the African-American Da'vine Joy Randolph, for her role in Those who remain, by Alexander Payne.

Montage of part of the Oscars red carpet on Friday morning in Los Angeles. Mike Blake (REUTERS)

It is clear that Barbie complies with these rules, despite the fact that the nominations left out its director, Greta Gerwig, which caused some discomfort in the industry. She does it too American Fiction, where a black writer, starring Jeffrey Wright, invents an alias to satisfy the superficial appetite for plurality of American cultural institutions (a more than ironic nod to these Oscars). EITHER Past Lives, a love story starring a Korean American. The American press has asked itself these days if it really Oppenheimer complies with this set of new standards.

