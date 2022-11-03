Climate change is already a runaway monster that feeds on itself. In the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, in Siberia, they were so used to the cold that children only stopped going to school when the temperature dropped below 50 degrees below zero. However, an unusual heat wave caused June 20, 2020 to reach the 38 degrees. The icy spot where Stalin’s gulag once stood looked like a Mediterranean beach in summer. It was the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle. An international team of scientists is now revealing the exact consequences of that thermal anomaly. The ice melted everywhere and the consequent megafires in the Siberian Arctic destroyed three million hectares in all of 2020, an area similar to that of Belgium. The CO₂ emissions produced by the fire equaled those of all of Spain in one year. Global warming causes more global warming.

The researchers, led by Spanish ecologists Josep Penuelas Y Adria Descals, have analyzed four decades of satellite data. Arctic forest fires are common, but the magnitude of those in 2019 and 2020 has never been seen before. In recent summers, the satrap Vladimir Putin has had to mobilize the Russian Army to fight the fire in Siberia. The scientific team’s data shows that the area that burned in 2020 was seven times the average of the previous four decades. The authors have found that the increase in temperature causes a linear increase in the burned surface, but from the threshold of 10 degrees the effect is “almost exponential”. Your results will be published this Thursday. in the magazine Sciencefigurehead of the best world science.

A satellite image of one of the fires in the Siberian Arctic studied by CREAF researchers. Adria Descals (CREAF)

The Arctic is one of the regions of the planet where global warming is most felt. The temperature on Earth has increased by 0.8 degrees on average since the end of the 19th century, but in the Arctic the increase is already greater than the 2 degrees. Five of the main business leaders – the oil companies ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP and Total – spend some 200 million euros a year in campaigns to whitewash their image and hinder measures to reduce CO₂ emissions, according to a report of the British organization InfluenceMap. The future is alarming. The latest forecasts The Arctic Council suggest that the average air temperature in the Arctic will rise between 3.3 and 10 degrees in the year 2100 compared to the average of the period 1985-2014.

Peñuelas describes a vicious circle that feeds on itself. High temperatures make plants consume water sooner, so the soil dries out more. Lightning from storms ignites megafires that ravage trees, but also arctic soil, where peat predominates: fossil carbon made up of plant debris. Added to the CO₂ emitted by burning forests is the gas released by burning soil carbon. And this CO₂, responsible for the greenhouse effect, in turn increases temperatures across the planet. “We expected this to happen, with the frequency and intensity with which it is happening now, several decades from now. This does not mean that it will happen every year, but what is almost certain is that in a few years this will be more and more frequent. We are very concerned”, warns Peñuelas, a CSIC researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applicationsin Cerdanyola del Valles (Barcelona).

Satellite data shows that the fire swept through some 4.7 million hectares — the area of ​​the Dominican Republic — in the Siberian Arctic between 2019 and 2020. That’s almost half of the total burned in the entire 1982-2020 period. Arctic fires are so devastating that they can smolder underground for the winter and reignite the following summer. The scientific community has coined an illustrative term for these fiery undead: zombie fires.

Ecologist Josep Peñuelas, in his office. CREAF

Peñuelas is one of the ecologists of greater impact in the world. His research has been published in leading international scientific journals. However, he is self-critical. Throwing tomato sauce or mashed potatoes at glass paintings by Monet and Van Gogh is not his style, but he applauds scientists and activists who are fighting for society to understand the magnitude of the challenge and the urgency of finding solutions. “Perhaps they do what almost all of us who dedicate ourselves to this should do: go out into the street and remember that we are facing a problem that is really serious, that forces us to change the way in which we use the resources of a planet that is limited, although we continue to use it as if it were unlimited”, reflects Peñuelas. “We only stopped the world because of covid, but climate change can make many more people suffer and kill than covid, only it does not happen from today to tomorrow, but from today to the day after tomorrow. But the day after tomorrow is not so far away either, ”she warns. “We must decarbonize the activity of human society.”

The CSIC researcher stresses that the increase in megafires is not exclusive to Siberia, but is also observed in California, Australia, Spain and other Mediterranean countries. CO₂ emissions from combustion increase the greenhouse effect and raise temperatures, which in turn leads to more fires. “The spectacular thing about this work is seeing this phenomenon in the Arctic. We thought that it was not going to happen there,” explains Peñuelas.

The Siberian Arctic occupies 70% of all Arctic land. American ecologists Eric Postfrom the University of California at Davis, and michelle mackfrom the University of Northern Arizona, warn in the magazine Science that current predictions of global warming do not take into account this vicious circle of rising temperatures, increased arctic fires, increased release of CO₂ from peat in the soil, and again increased temperature due to this greenhouse effect. “The enormous release of CO₂ in the Siberian fires in 2019 and 2020 demonstrates how quickly northern ecosystems can go from being carbon-absorbing sinks to carbon-emitting sources,” US ecologists warn.

