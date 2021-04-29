The labor market has started the year destroying jobs. After two quarters of growth, between January and March the trend was broken with 137,500 jobs evaporating, according to the Labor Force Survey (EPA) prepared by the INE. In total, the number of employed persons stands at 19.2 million. On the other hand, the number of unemployed has fallen due to the significant decrease in the workforce: 65,800 fewer people are seeking employment. With this reduction there are 3.6 million unemployed and the unemployment rate remains at 15.98%.

In the first three months of 2021, the contraction of the Spanish labor market has been significant. There are 203,400 people of less age and willingness to work than in the previous quarter. This reduction even exceeds the one that occurred just a year ago, in the first period in which the effects of the coronavirus began to be appreciated very significantly.

The beginning of the year is usually a bad time for the Spanish labor market, always seasonal. Jobs are usually destroyed and unemployment increases. Neither construction nor tourism have the vigor of other quarters. This year was not going to be an exception, as indicated by the Social Security affiliation, especially in the months of January and February. The consequences of the third wave of covid-19 and the restrictions imposed to stop it, and the storm Filomena have impacted on employment.

The fall in employment -those 137,500 jobs destroyed- is much less than that of a year ago: in the first quarter of 2020, despite the fact that only two weeks had passed since the virus outbreak, the INE detected the destruction of almost 300,000 jobs. But it surpasses that of the immediately previous years, when Spain had been recovering from the financial crisis and the Great Recession.

The data that best represents this trend break is the annual evolution, both in employment and unemployment. If just a year ago employment grew at a rate slightly above 1%, now it falls to 2.41%. It sank more than 6% in the second quarter of last year, but the data has been improving as the quarters go by and the end of the epidemic looms closer.

To get a complete idea of ​​the evolution of the labor market during this crisis, we must always keep in mind what is happening with ERTE. At the beginning of the year there was an average of almost 420,000 workers covered by this mechanism, the next extension of which begins to be negotiated next week. It is usual that this data does not coincide with that given by the Ministry of Social Security. One of the explanations for this difference is that wage earners with reduced working hours are also protected by the ERTE, and these are not included in the INE statistics in this section.

The labor market figures during the first quarter would be worse if it weren’t for the fact that the administrations have expanded their workforce by 18,300. Faced with this gain, there is the reduction in employment in the private sector, 155,800 less. This has been a trend during this crisis, which has already lasted for a year.

It has also been common in the last 12 months for agriculture to be a productive sector in which employment grows and falls in the others. This is seen both in the data that collects the comparison between the last quarter of 2020 and the first of 2021, in which the primary sector gains 15,800 employed people compared to the decreases in services (83,400), industry (51,500) and construction (18,500).