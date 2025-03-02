The year 2024 ended with seven mortal air accidents of a total of 40.6 million flights worldwide, a much higher than exceptional 2023 figure, which only resulted in a fatal incident, as can be seen from the Annual Security Report of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Besides, There were 244 fatalities aboard during the past year, compared to 72 recorded in 2023 and the average of 144 in the last five years. Thus, the risk of mortality remained at 0.06, below the five -year half (0.10), although it doubled the 0.03 recorded in 2023.

Attending to the period between 2020 and 2024, A fatal accident occurs for every 810,000 flightswhen The average from 2011 to 2015 was every 456,000 journeys.

“Even with recent high profile aviation accidents, it is important to remember that accidents are extremely rare. In addition, the long -term history of air safety is Continuous improvement “has defended the general director of IATA, Willie Walsh.

In addition, The tail blows and track trips were the most frequent accidents in 2024which “underlines the importance of security measures in takeoff and landing.”

Another point for the international entity is that the airlines included in the IATA Operational Safety Audit Registry (IASA) had an accident rate of accidents 0.92 per million flightsless than 1.70 registered by those not included in the IOSA.

Accidents and incidents related to conflict zones Safety related events are considered and are not included in this report.

Exhaustive reports

According to the study, delayed or incomplete accident reports deny critical stakeholders -operators, manufacturers, regulators and infrastructure suppliers- vital knowledge that could even more improve aerial safety.

The IATA analysis of the 2018-2023 accident investigations reveals that Only 57% were completed and publishedthat is, the obligor of the Chicago agreement.

The completion rates vary significantly Between regions, with northern Asia at the head with 75%, followed by North America (70%) and Europe (66%), CEI (65%), the Middle East and North Africa (60%), Latin America and the Caribbean (57%), Asia-Pacific (53%) and Africa (20%).

“Accident research is a vital tool to improve security World Air. To be effective, accident investigations reports must be complete, accessible and timely, “Walsh said.